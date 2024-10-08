Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa is fueled by criticism from fans as he looks to gain a place in the starting lineup

The Bafana Bafana striker started the MTN8 final ahead of top scorer Tshegofatso Mabasa, much to the dismay of local fans

Local football fans backed Makgopa on social media, while others said the player does not deserve to play for Pirates

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Striker Evidence Makgopa is determined to prove the doubters wrong as he looks to become a star at Orlando Pirates.

The Bafana Bafana striker joined Pirates from Baroka FC in 2023 and has since fought with Tshegofatso Mabasa for the role of first-choice striker.

Striker Evidence Makgopa aims to prove doubters wrong. Image: evidence_makgopa.

Source: Instagram

Makgopa has already made his mark this season after scoring a brace off the bench in the recent victory over Polokwane City, but local fans have still criticized him.

Evidence Makgopa aims to prove his worth

Makgopa speaks about his mindset in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Goal.com, Makgopa said he is aware of the criticism and is determined to prove his worth, while last season, he was linked with a move overseas.

Makgopa said:

"So people just talk before you even touch a ball. So why, when you start playing, must you be worried about people's opinions? They spoke all negative things even before I touched a ball. So it has to motivate you to say that, okay, people are against me even without touching a ball; I said okay, I am going there and doing my things; the rest will follow.

Fans are divided over Makgopa

Local football fans backed Makpgopa on social media, saying the striker is top quality, while others believe he should leave the Sea Robbers.

Jack Sparrowh Da-Main Man is not a fan:

"Hay Makgopa doesn't perform well enough for me, including Mabasa. Pirates still need a timing striker."

Ramasobana Ke Nna admires the striker:

"My bro, your game has improved so much. I'm very happy with you, Makgopa."

AbrahamNkosi Baba is a fan:

“We love you Makgopa.”

Blaq Knight Imbongi Yekhethelo does not rate Makgopa:

"Our defensive striker."

Mgase Dingisikhahlelo Tyatya supports Makgopa:

"Makgopa, don't worry, you are a top striker."

An Orlando Pirates star is waiting for his chance

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm is willing to put in extra effort on the training pitch to retain a place in the starting lineup.

The 32-year-old midfielder had limited playing time at the start of the season and said he was willing to wait for his chance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News