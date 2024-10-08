A former referee, Victor Hlungwani, said both Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC benefitted from bad referee decisions in the MTN8 final on Saturday, 5 October 2024

Hlungwani said referee Abongile Tom should have disallowed goals from Lehlogonolo Mojela and Tshegofatso Mabasa in the cup final

Local football fans criticised Tom on social media, saying the referee has been involved in too many controversial moments

According to former referee Victor Hlungwani, Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC wrongfully received favourable calls during the MTN8 final on Saturday, 5 October 2024.

During Pirates' 3-1 victory, which led to the third consecutive MTN8 title for the Soweto club, both sides scored goals that began with the ball resuming from an illegal position.

Lehlogonolo Mojela's acrobatic opener for Stellies came after Thabo Moloisane took a throw-in from an advanced position, while Bucs star Tshegofatso Mabasa scored from a quick free-kick.

Victor Hlungwani said both sides got lucky

Hlungwani breaks down Tom's decisions in the video below:

According to KickOff, Hlungwani said referee Abongile Tom made several mistakes, while Mabasa's goal stood out due to its importance.

Hlungwani said:

"The law says it must be taken from where the offence occurred. So, here, it was not taken from where the offence occurred or within the radius, and that is where the problem is, and that is why we are saying the referee should have put it back. This was an incorrect decision by the referee."

Fans blast Tom

Local football fans voiced their frustration over social media, saying Tom has constantly made mistakes while they added both sides benefitted during Pirates' title victory.

Otsile Molton Sephai says Stellies also benefitted from the referee:

"Also, Stellies goal was flagged. The throw-in was taken from an advanced position."

Mpendulo Mashumi says controversy marred the match:

"They robbed each other and scored two illegal goals, but Pirates' goal was more controversial."

Nyiko Filmmaker Ngcobo blamed the referee:

"I can only blame the ref, Abongile Tom; he always makes controversial decisions. It's high time he gets sanctioned from big games. Can't be spoiling a good game every time he is officiating."

Lonwabo LonBee Gebashe is frustrated:

"Our officials do not deserve to be selected in CAF matches because they are a joke."

Mthokozisi Mtho is not a fan of Hlungwani:

"Victor Hlungwani was a bad referee. He used to rob clubs himself."

Gayton McKenzie calls for VAR

As reported by Briefly News, National Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has called for the immediate introduction of VAR.

The call was made after controversy marred Mamelodi Sundowns' 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, 28 September 2024, when Amakhosi were denied a late equaliser.

