An Orlando Pirates Star Is Willing To Wait for His Chance To Shine This Season
- Midfielder Miguel Timm said he is willing to prove himself worthy of playing for Soweto giants Orlando Pirates
- The 32-year-old has found game time hard to come by this season following the emergence of Thalente Mbatha
- Local football fans backed Timm on social media, saying the player still has a role to play for Pirates
Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm said he will continue to work hard in training to regain his place in the starting lineup.
The Pirates star has spent most of the opening matches on the bench but said he is not frustrated and is dedicated to putting extra effort into the training pitch.
Towards the end of last season, Timm signed a new contract with the Sea Robbers, and at the age of 32, he accepted the senior role at the club.
Miguel Timm is patient
Timm speaks about his new role in the tweet below:
According to FARPost, Timm said Pirates have a long season ahead of them after they qualified for the CAF Champions League group phase.
Timm said:
"We train together in the morning. It wouldn't be a good idea for me to drag my feet or sulk when you have many young players trying to push and get there. Instead, I chose the other route as an example and maintained a good work ethic. That's all I'm in control of; the rest is not up to you. Like I said, give it your best; it's still a privilege to be part of this club. I couldn't be happier. Yes, you want to play more, but we have a long season ahead.
Fans back Timm
Local football fans backed Timm to make his mark on social media, while others felt it was time for the 32-year-old to leave Pirates.
Teboho Phuroe is a fan:
"Timm has a huge role to play at Pirates; he is one player who always leaves his heart out on the field. We have a long season and a lot of games coming up. He will definitely get his chance."
Midolands Dapper Lacoste backs the Bucs:
"Orlando Pirates got solid depth."
ULeendore BabakaStraightback Khumalo says Timm deserves to be on the bench:
"He got his opportunity, and he blew it. He must work harder to get back; Mbatha and Makhaula are too strong for that position."
Vhakoma Eliyah backed Timm:
"His turn will come."
Motlalepula Molakeng says Timm should leave:
"He must leave the team for him to play regularly. It's too tough at Orlando Pirates. There's no time for playing around now!!!"
Orlando Pirates celebrate historic title
As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates became the first team to win three consecutive MTN8 titles after beating Stellenbosch FC 3-1 on Saturday, 5 October 2024.
Goals from Monnapule Saleng, Thsegofatso Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng secured a historic victory for the Soweto giants.
