South African international Relebohile Mofokeng has opened up on Jose Riveiro's decision to start him from the bench during Orlando Pirates clash with Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 final.

The Bafana Bafana star came off the bench in the second half to make a difference. He set up Pirates' second goal, scored by Tshegofatso Mabasa in added time.

The youngster completes the Sea Robbers' triumph by scoring the game's last goal after a lovely solo run.

Mofokeng opens up on Riveiro's decision

In an interview after the game, as per GOAL, Mofokeng claimed the coach's plan to bench him in the game was for the starters to wear the Stellies players out before he came on to do the final damage.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Spanish gaffer's decision eventually paid off, as the South African forward proved to be the Buccaneers' matchwinner.

"It's not so much they trust me to come in the second half and make things happen, but I feel like when I come in, I work for the team on top of the work of the players who started the match. We all worked for the team," said Mofokeng as per KickOff.

"The players that started are the ones that wore down Stellenbosch for me to come in and do the simple things."

The Pirates star clarified that he was ready when he was called upon despite starting from the bench.

"So yes, I only come in to work. It's not that they trust me to come in from the bench [and score] because I have been starting games and scoring and assisting. So, when you start on the bench, it doesn't mean you won't play; you have to stay ready," he added.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News