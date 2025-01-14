Percy Tau Pens Emotional Goodbye Message to Al Ahly As His New Salary Emerges

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau sent Al Ahly fans an emotional farewell after leaving the Egyptian giants for Qatar SC

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder will reportedly earn a massive R16.8 million salary at the eight-time Qatar Stars League champions

Fans all across Africa, including some sporting celebrities, wished Tau well, while some Egyptian fans said they would miss the former Mamelodi Sundowns star

After leaving Egyptian giants Al-Ahly, Percy Tau penned a heartfelt farewell ahead of his debut for Qatar Stars League side Qatar SC.

The Bafana Bafana star left Al-Ahly after three and a half seasons, where he won 12 major titles before joining the eighth-time Qatar Stars League champions.

Percy Tau said he enjoyed his time at Al-Ahly before joining Qatar SC.

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, Tau will earn a massive R16.8 million salary at Qatar SC, looking to regain form after losing eight of their 12 league matches this season.

Percy Tau enjoyed his time at Al-Ahly

Tau penned his farewell on his Instagram account:

Tau penned a heartfelt message on his Instagram account, saying he wore the Al-Ahly sweater with pride and enjoyed every minute in Egypt.

Tau posted:

“Together, we have won and celebrated 12 incredible championships. I am really pleased to have achieved all the great accolades with you without saving a single drop of sweat. Leaving is never easy, but I carry with me memories of joy, triumph and unity for representing The Club of the Century with this generation of great players. This isn’t a goodbye but a heartfelt see you later.”

Qatar announced Tau's arrival at the club via their Instagram account:

Tau was a wanted man

With his future at Al-Ahly under question, Tau was linked with several clubs across Asia and South Africa, including Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, before joining Qatar SC.

One of the clubs that showed interest in Tau was Iranian side Esteghlal Khuzestan FC, coached by South African coach Pitso Mosimane, who brought Tau to Al-Ahly.

Tau was earning $1.2 million (R23 million) per year at Al Ahly, translating to $100,000 (R1.9 million) per month, but is not set to see his salary go up more than eight times as he is reported to have agreed a monthly salary of R16.8 million, Afrik foot reports.

Percy Tau won the 2023/2024 CAF Champions League with Al Ahly last season.

Source: Getty Images

Fans wish Tau well

Egyptian fans reacted on social media to say they will miss Tau, while local fans still hold the player in high regard after giving him a hero’s welcome in December 2024.

Bafana Bafana striker khanyisa_mayo_10 wished Tau well:

“@percytau22 All the best, Lion. You deserve every greatness you are destined for.”

Sports presenter andilencube is happy:

“All the best, boi.”

Muhammedd.adelll will miss Tau:

“Best of luck, Percy! You’ll be deeply missed. Thank you for all the amazing moments you gave us. Farewell, Messi Tau.”

Shishotemraz is a fan:

“Thank you, KING PERCY, for all the great memories.”

Mumin_242 admires Tau:

“We will miss you. Good luck in the future.”

Percy Tau scores against CR Belouizdad

As reported by Briefly News, Percy Tau got on the scoresheet as Al Ahly beat CR Belouizdad 6-1 in a CAF Champions League tie on Sunday, 22 December 2024.

The Bafana Bafana star has since left the Egytpain giants to join Qatar SC, which is eleventh in the Qatar Stars League.

