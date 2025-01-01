South African coach Pitso Mosimane is reportedly interested in signing Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau at Iranian side Esteghlal

Mosimane signed Tau while coaching Egyptian side Al Ahly, but the Bafana playmaker's future at the CAF Champions League champions is under scrutiny

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Mosimane but said Tau should consider other options

Pitso Mosimane could be reunited with Percy Tau after the South African coach reportedly showed an interest in signing the Bafana Bafana playmaker at Iranian side Esteglal.

The decorated South African coach signed Tau at Egyptian giants Al Ahly, but the playmaker's future at the club is uncertain and is attracting interest from Asian and African clubs.

Esteghlal coach Pitso Mosimane wants to be reunited with Bafana Bafana playmaker Percy Tau. Image: Yasser Bakhsh and Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Mosimane, who mulitple titles across Africa and Asia, is looking for a proven goalscorer in Iran after building momentum with the side, which is currently ninth in the Iran Pro League.

Percy Tau could be reunited with Pitso Mosimane

Mosimane wants Tau at Esteghlal, according to the tweet below:

According to an iDiski Times source, Mosimane, who joined Esteghlal in October 2024, is interested in signing Tau.

The source said:

"Mosimane, who signed him for Ahly from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, wants to reunite with him in Iran."

Since joining the Iranian side, Mosimane has built a strong defence but the side has struggled for goals, while Tau has 17 goals for Al Ahly since joining the Egyptian side in 2021.

Esteghlal drew their last match in the Iran Pro League, according to the tweet below:

South African clubs want Tau

While Tau has enjoyed great success at Al Ahly, the 30-year-old is reportedly free to leave the club if a suitable offer is tabled for the player who has lost his place in the Bafana squad.

Along with a possible reunion with Mosimane, Tau has been linked with a return to South Africa after Kaizer Chiefs and former club Mamelodi Sundowns reportedly showed interest.

Percy tau has won multiple titles at Egyptian giants Al Ahly. Image: Ahmed Mosaad/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Fans say Tau must consider his options

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Mosimane while saying the 30-year-old Tau should consider other options before reuniting with the decorated South African coach.

Bafanas Godrich Wasemzini admires Mosimane:

“The great Pitso.”

Ntate Tjovo respects Mosimane:

“Sir Pitso.”

KG Temp made a suggestion:

"One thing I am sure of is that Tau wants to play in the CAF Champions League and Club World Cup."

Mzamani Mgwazeni Prideworth is not a fan of Tau:

"He's finished."

Nduduzo Mfekayi says Tau will stay overseas:

"Tau is not coming to South Africa anytime soon."

Pitso Mosimane adds former PSL star to Esteghlal's squad

As Briefly News reported, Pitso Mosimane signed former Cape Town City striker Masoud Juma to Iranian side Esteghlal, who are currently ninth in the Iran Pro League.

The 28-year-old Kenyan striker played four matches under Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy at City in 2018 and has since played across Asia before joining Mosimane's side in Iran.

