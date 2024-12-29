Pitso Mosimane Laments About Major Problems He’s Facing at Esteghlal FC

South African tactician Pitso Mosimane has lamented about the challenges he's facing at Iranian club Esteghlal FC.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach led the Persian Gulf Pro League side to an unbeaten run in the last eight matches, but the team still lacks in front of goal.

Esteghlal's last game in the Persian Gulf Pro League against Foolad ended goalless, a result that doesn't please Mosimane.

Mosimane complains about issues he's facing at Esteghlal

"We have a lot of challenges. Obviously, the challenge is on scoring goals. I'm trying to do something about it," Mosimane told the media.

"I played Alman [Ramezani], but we can't find goals. I played Blanco [Gustavo Leschuk]. We have scored two in four games. I tried Kooshki [Alireza], a winger; you can see I'm trying; it’s not easy to find the best person to score.

"Juma [Masoud] is sick; he hasn't trained for two days. It's getting more difficult with the challenges. Roozbeh [Cheshmi] is injured, Hossein [Hosseini] is injured, Zobeir [Niknafs] is injured, so it's part of life, but there is no use complaining."

Source: Briefly News