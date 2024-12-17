South African coach Pitso Mosimane is enjoying a good run at Esteghlal Khuzestan FC after guiding the side to a six-match unbeaten streak in Iran

Mosimane's side drew 0-0 with Gol Gohar on Monday, 16 December 2024, to keep a good run that produced three victories and five clean sheets

Local football fans praised Mosimane on social media, calling the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana coach one of the best to come out of Africa

Mosimane's latest result was a 0-0 draw against league rivals Gol Gohar on Monday, 15 December 2024, as the side continues to improve under his leadership.

Pitso Mosimane builds a strong defence

Mosimane's streak was confirmed in the tweet below:

Following his arrival at the club, Mosimane called for a fighting spirit, and the side reacted by last conceding in the 1-0 Hazfi Cup defeat to Paykan on Saturday, 23 November.

Mosimane's next opponents will be against Kheybar Khorramabad on Thursday, 19 December, and victory could see them climb to fifth on the Iranian log.

Fans praise Mosimane

Local football fans praised Mosimane on social media after initially claiming the South African only took the job to earn a big paycheck.

Jack Mokgotho respects Pitso:

"They found the best coach from Africa."

Mokoka Jnr gave Pitso some advice:

"Sir Pitso Mosimane. If you don't win it, don't lose it."

Marvelous Mapalo is a fan:

"He's one of Africa's best coaches."

Aifheĺi Tshikhudo hopes for the best:

"Hard luck; I hope they gonna make it easier next time. Keep focus, and good luck."

Cas Clayfee Alton admires Mosimane:

"If I were a coach, I would contact this guy and ask for tips."

Thabiso Wakhile made a prediction:

"Rhulani will follow in his footsteps. God bless to Rhulani Mokwena and Bra Jingle.”

Mwana Mulanje King does not rate Mosimane:

"Sundowns is making his CV look good."

Micheal Matlhoahela backs Mosimane:

"SA's number one coach."

Chwe Bhebhe asked a question:

"Are they winning?"

Qhawe Man Tee praised Mosimane:

"Pitso made Sundowns; he won almost half, if not more, of the cups Sundowns have."

