Esteghlal Khuzestan FC head coach Pitso Mosimane has been seen in a celebratory mood as he poses in a picture with his family

The former Mamelodi Sundowns manager captioned the a beautiful message shared to his fans on social media

The post by the South African tactician sparked different reactions from netizens on social media platform, X

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is in a celebratory mood as he poses with his family to share a beautiful Christmas message to his fans on social media.

The South African mentor currently coaches in the Persian Gulf Pro League with Iranian side Esteghlal Khuzestan FC.

The 60-year-old has had mixed fortunes since joining the Iranian giants in mid-October this year.

South African tactician Pitso Mosimane shares a picture with his family to celebrate Christmas on social media. Photo: @TheRealPitso.

Source: Twitter

Mosimane celebrates Christmas with his family

Mosimane took to his official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to post a picture with his family and, in the caption, sent a beautiful Christmas message to his fans.

"From the pitch to your homes, wishing you and your families a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year! Let's make 2025 even greater together. 🌟⚽"

The picture and Christmas message sparked different reactions from fans on social media.

Reactions as Mosimane celebrates Christmas with his family

TanouDiallo18 said:

"Merry Christmas to yo and your family."

MDtheEsteghlali wrote:

"Thank you, Coach Mosimane! Wishing you a Merry Christmas filled with joy and blessings. May the upcoming year bring you great success, and I dream of seeing Esteghlal thrive under your expertise once again. 💙👑"

NihatGh7192 reacted:

"Merry Christmas! 🎄 I hope this year brings joy to you and your family. As the new year approaches, I wish you all the best. This year is pivotal for Esteghlal💙. We see your efforts to prepare the team. You have our full support and can always count on us. Happy New Year!🌟💙🌟"

sphephelo_cele shared:

"Enjoy your holidays with your loved ones Mr Mosimane."

CoachJurgenTubs commented:

"Merry Christmas to our coach and your family."

olanekx40210 responded:

"Merry Christmas to your family and your coaching staff coach."

Mosimane complains about ex-Chelsea star's fitness

Briefly News earlier reported that Pitso Mosimane is not happy with a former Chelsea star's fitness issues.

The former SuperSport United head coach wants the player to give more to his team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News