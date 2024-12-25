Global site navigation

‘Let’s Make 2025 Great!’ Pitso Mosimane Poses With Family in Beautiful Christmas Message
Football

‘Let’s Make 2025 Great!’ Pitso Mosimane Poses With Family in Beautiful Christmas Message

by  Raphael Abiola 2 min read
  • Esteghlal Khuzestan FC head coach Pitso Mosimane has been seen in a celebratory mood as he poses in a picture with his family
  • The former Mamelodi Sundowns manager captioned the a beautiful message shared to his fans on social media
  • The post by the South African tactician sparked different reactions from netizens on social media platform, X

CHECK OUT: No degree? No problem. Learn the skills to succeed in digital marketing!

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is in a celebratory mood as he poses with his family to share a beautiful Christmas message to his fans on social media.

The South African mentor currently coaches in the Persian Gulf Pro League with Iranian side Esteghlal Khuzestan FC.

The 60-year-old has had mixed fortunes since joining the Iranian giants in mid-October this year.

Pitso Mosimane poses for picture with family for Christmas celebration.
South African tactician Pitso Mosimane shares a picture with his family to celebrate Christmas on social media. Photo: @TheRealPitso.
Source: Twitter

Mosimane celebrates Christmas with his family

Mosimane took to his official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to post a picture with his family and, in the caption, sent a beautiful Christmas message to his fans.

Read also

"This is the greatest inspiration": Young millionaire brings first Ferrari to village at 29

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

"From the pitch to your homes, wishing you and your families a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year! Let's make 2025 even greater together. 🌟⚽"

The picture and Christmas message sparked different reactions from fans on social media.

Reactions as Mosimane celebrates Christmas with his family

TanouDiallo18 said:

"Merry Christmas to yo and your family."

MDtheEsteghlali wrote:

"Thank you, Coach Mosimane! Wishing you a Merry Christmas filled with joy and blessings. May the upcoming year bring you great success, and I dream of seeing Esteghlal thrive under your expertise once again. 💙👑"

NihatGh7192 reacted:

"Merry Christmas! 🎄 I hope this year brings joy to you and your family. As the new year approaches, I wish you all the best. This year is pivotal for Esteghlal💙. We see your efforts to prepare the team. You have our full support and can always count on us. Happy New Year!🌟💙🌟"

Read also

Thapelo Mokoena gets into Christmas mood with dreamy selfies, SA reacts: "Like fine wine"

sphephelo_cele shared:

"Enjoy your holidays with your loved ones Mr Mosimane."

CoachJurgenTubs commented:

"Merry Christmas to our coach and your family."

olanekx40210 responded:

"Merry Christmas to your family and your coaching staff coach."

Mosimane complains about ex-Chelsea star's fitness

Briefly News earlier reported that Pitso Mosimane is not happy with a former Chelsea star's fitness issues.

The former SuperSport United head coach wants the player to give more to his team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Raphael Abiola avatar

Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.

Tags:
Hot: