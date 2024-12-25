‘Let’s Make 2025 Great!’ Pitso Mosimane Poses With Family in Beautiful Christmas Message
- Esteghlal Khuzestan FC head coach Pitso Mosimane has been seen in a celebratory mood as he poses in a picture with his family
- The former Mamelodi Sundowns manager captioned the a beautiful message shared to his fans on social media
- The post by the South African tactician sparked different reactions from netizens on social media platform, X
Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is in a celebratory mood as he poses with his family to share a beautiful Christmas message to his fans on social media.
The South African mentor currently coaches in the Persian Gulf Pro League with Iranian side Esteghlal Khuzestan FC.
The 60-year-old has had mixed fortunes since joining the Iranian giants in mid-October this year.
Mosimane celebrates Christmas with his family
Mosimane took to his official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to post a picture with his family and, in the caption, sent a beautiful Christmas message to his fans.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"From the pitch to your homes, wishing you and your families a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year! Let's make 2025 even greater together. 🌟⚽"
The picture and Christmas message sparked different reactions from fans on social media.
Reactions as Mosimane celebrates Christmas with his family
TanouDiallo18 said:
"Merry Christmas to yo and your family."
MDtheEsteghlali wrote:
"Thank you, Coach Mosimane! Wishing you a Merry Christmas filled with joy and blessings. May the upcoming year bring you great success, and I dream of seeing Esteghlal thrive under your expertise once again. 💙👑"
NihatGh7192 reacted:
"Merry Christmas! 🎄 I hope this year brings joy to you and your family. As the new year approaches, I wish you all the best. This year is pivotal for Esteghlal💙. We see your efforts to prepare the team. You have our full support and can always count on us. Happy New Year!🌟💙🌟"
sphephelo_cele shared:
"Enjoy your holidays with your loved ones Mr Mosimane."
CoachJurgenTubs commented:
"Merry Christmas to our coach and your family."
olanekx40210 responded:
"Merry Christmas to your family and your coaching staff coach."
Mosimane complains about ex-Chelsea star's fitness
Briefly News earlier reported that Pitso Mosimane is not happy with a former Chelsea star's fitness issues.
The former SuperSport United head coach wants the player to give more to his team.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.