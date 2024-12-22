Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has complained about the fitness of former Chelsea player Gael Kakuta after Esteghlal FC's match against Aluminium Arak.

The South African tactician was not happy that the Democratic Republic international failed to influence the match and was not satisfied with his performance.

"He was injured, and because he has returned from a long-term injury, he is not yet fully fit. Of course, you are right, and I am still unsatisfied with him," the 60-year-old Mosimane told the media.

"What was your opinion of Kakuta in the previous game? Today, you say that the first 30 minutes were good," he concluded.

Source: Briefly News