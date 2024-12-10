A former Premier Soccer League striker has joined Pitso Mosimane at his new club Esteghlal in the Persian Gulf Pro League

Former Mamelodi Sundowns manager Pitso Mosimane has begun to add more quality to Esteghlal's squad after convincing a former Premier Soccer League star to join the Iranian club.

The South African tactician joined in October and has faced mixed fortunes since taking over at the club.

Mosimane's side sit in eighth position on the Persian Gulf Pro League table with 14 points after 11 games this season.

Masoud Juma joins Pitso Mosimane at Iranian club Esteghlal on a free transfer. Photo: @iDiskiTimes.

Source: Twitter

Ex-PSL star joins Mosimane at Esteghlal

According to Afrik-foot, Esteghlal have announced the signing of Kenyan striker Masoud Juma on a free transfer on Monday, December 9, 2024.

Juma has been without a club since leaving Saudi side Al-Jabalain five months ago, but he has found a new home with Mosimane's side.

The Kenyan striker had a spell in the Premier Soccer League, where he played for Cape Town City in 2018. He scored one goal in eight games for the Citizens before moving to the Middle East.

The 28-year-old has played for clubs in Arab countries like Algeria, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, which means he wouldn't have issues adapting to the Arab lifestyle in the Iranian league.

Esteghlal released an official statement confirming the Kenyan striker's signing on a free transfer.

"Kenya's Masoud Juma joins Esteghlal," the Iranian club stated.

"The striker signs with The Famous Royal Blues for the season, stepping into the ranks of Pitso Mosimane's squad."

Reactions as Juma joins Mosimane at Esteghlal

MDtheEsteghlali said:

"From Tehran to Nairobi 💙👑"

comfortmoyo4 wrote:

"let king pitso cook.. give him a big budget you wont regret the decision."

TshegoEagles commented:

"Welcome to Jingles's Jungle 🔥🔥🔥"

7diabate responded:

"Welcome to the biggest club of Asia."

amir.malaei. reacted:

"Masoud Jan, welcome to the big Taj team and make us happy💙"

meysam_hajabedi shared:

"Welcome to the Esteghlal team, I hope you will shine, Masoud💪💙💪"

