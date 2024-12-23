PSL: Iqraam Rayners, Two Other Best Players in Betway Premiership So Far This Season
- Three star players have been pointed out as the best players so far in the Premier Soccer League this season
- Mamelodi Sundowns are top of the Betway Premiership table three points ahead of Orlando Pirates despite a rough start under their former manager Manqoba Mngqithi
- A Sports journalist has picked his best players in the South African league with just this season
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, has picked his three best players in the Premier Soccer League so far this season.
"The season is still young, though, but there have been some outstanding players for their respective teams this season," he said.
"Iqraam Rayners is arguably the best player so far this season. He's doing it not just in the PSL but also in the CAF Champions League.
"Lucas Ribeiro is also another player who has been outstanding this season. The Brazilian has been important for Sundowns this season even before Manqoba Mngqithi was sacked.
"How can you talk about this season and not remember the brilliance of Relebohile Mofokeng for Orlando Pirates? Monnapule Saleng would've made the list, but his recent absence from the Bucs team has halted his blistering form."
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.