Bongani Zungu Reacts on Facing Sundowns on His Debut for AmaZulu in PSL

South African midfielder Bongani Zungu has broken his silence concerning the possibility of facing Mamelodi Sundowns in AmaZulu FC's next match in the Premier Soccer League.

The former Sundowns star joined Usuthu a few days ago, and he's expected to debut against the Betway Premiership defending champions on Tuesday, December 24, 2024.

The 32-year-old was without a club for a long period before returning to the PSL and could need time to adapt to his new team style of play.

"It's going be a difficult match; I know Sundowns very well. I've got a lot of friends there. That's the club I played for, for many years," the former Rangers midfielder said ahead of the game.

"The team has been doing well before I even signed here. I watched a lot of games, and I like what the guys are doing and the football they're playing. I feel like it's gonna be a very fascinating game because, from my perspective, both teams have similarities. They play what you call modern football.

"It's going to be a nice game, obviously. We have to apply ourselves and want it more if you want it more and you're more hungry on the day you can match Sundowns.

"It will be a good match, an emotional game for me, but as I mentioned, I trust the team and the coaches. The way the team has been playing is calm."

Source: Briefly News