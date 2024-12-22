Jose Riveiro Speaks on Coaching Bafana Bafana After Carling Knockout Triumph
Orlando Pirates manager Jose Riveiro has commented on the possibility of coaching the South African national team after leading the Premier Soccer League All-Stars to victory in the Carling Cup.
The Spanish tactician led the All Stars team to a resounding 3-0 win over Carling Knockout champions Magesi FC at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Since moving to South Africa a few years ago, the Buccaneers coach has been one of the best managers in the Betway Premiership.
“You never know, right now my focus is 100% on the responsibility that I have; trust me, I have enough,” the Orlando Pirates manager said.
“Usually, national teams used to be coaches with more experience and kilometres in this job, but it’s also changing; you can see some young coaches coaching top national teams worldwide.
“Who knows? I like coaching, and right now, I like doing what I am doing at Orlando Pirates, to do my best when invited to do the same in this space; I don’t think much about what will happen in the future.”
