Jose Riveiro Speaks on Coaching Bafana Bafana After Carling Knockout Triumph
Football

by  Raphael Abiola 1 min read

Orlando Pirates manager Jose Riveiro has commented on the possibility of coaching the South African national team after leading the Premier Soccer League All-Stars to victory in the Carling Cup.

The Spanish tactician led the All Stars team to a resounding 3-0 win over Carling Knockout champions Magesi FC at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Since moving to South Africa a few years ago, the Buccaneers coach has been one of the best managers in the Betway Premiership.

“You never know, right now my focus is 100% on the responsibility that I have; trust me, I have enough,” the Orlando Pirates manager said.
“Usually, national teams used to be coaches with more experience and kilometres in this job, but it’s also changing; you can see some young coaches coaching top national teams worldwide.
“Who knows? I like coaching, and right now, I like doing what I am doing at Orlando Pirates, to do my best when invited to do the same in this space; I don’t think much about what will happen in the future.”

