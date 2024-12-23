Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in a chat with Briefly News, explained why Orlando Pirates need to focus more on winning the Betway Premiership rather than concentrating all their strength on other competitions.

"Orlando Pirates remain the best team in the Premier Soccer League for me this season, but they need to make that claim a fact by winning the Betway Premiership this season," he said.

"There's nothing else Riveiro needs for him to win the league. He has a quality squad, and he's obviously a good manager.

"I understand that some of their fans want a successful run in the CAF Champions League, but winning the PSL is way more important.

"They've dominated the cup competitions under Riveiro and won all trophies in South Africa under him except for the league title.

"The last time they won the PSL was 13 years ago; they need to prioritise winning it this season, or else some of their fans might question Riveiro's job."

Source: Briefly News