Carling Cup: Jose Riveiro Hails Kaizer Chiefs Star, Mamelodi Sundowns Duo

Orlando Pirates manager Jose Riveiro has hailed Kaizer Chiefs star Samkelo Zwane and Mamelodi Sundowns duo Gomolemo Kekana and Bathusi Aubaas for their performances in the Carling Cup.

The Spanish mentor led the Carling All-Stars to a 3-0 win over Magesi FC to win the competition for the second year running at the Orlando Stadium this weekend.

"I think Zwane, Kekana, Aubaas in the first half, the three of them, they gave us a different level in the middle of the park; I think it was a space where the game was dictated," he said.

"They made the difference to finally find these boys, Rele and Ashley, in the first half, in outstanding positions; also, in the second half, paired with Kekana, Zwane did a good job to give us more control of the second half, not making mistakes in possession."

Source: Briefly News