Orlando Pirates manager Jose Riveiro has outlined the Buccaneers' objective in the CAF Champions League this season after dropping points against Stade d'Abidjan this weekend.

The Premier Soccer League giants drew 1-1 with the Ivorian side at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny.

The Spanish tactician could not lead the Soweto giants three points clear of the tournament favourites Al Ahly in Group C.

Riveiro outlines Orlando Pirates' aim in CAFCL

According to iDiskiTimes, Riveiro claimed that Pirates' primary objective in the Champions League is to qualify for the next round.

The Soweto giants dropped two vital points this weekend and will need to improve in the second leg of the group-stage games.

"The objective of every team involved in the group stage is to go to the next round, to have the opportunity to play in the quarterfinals," the former Celta Vigo youth coach said.

"So, we take every game as an opportunity to get the maximum points, understanding that we are in the Champions League and it's not always possible, especially when you play away from home.

"So that's the objective. We don't know how many points will give us the right to go to the next round and the quarterfinals."

Source: Briefly News