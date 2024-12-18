Bongani Zungu has joined a new club in the Premier Soccer League after parting ways with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns last summer

The South African midfielder completed a free transfer move to AmaZulu FC despite being constantly linked with Kaizer Chiefs move

The former Rangers star explained why he decided to join KwaZulu-Natal-based outfit amid links with other suitors both in the PSL and other African clubs

Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu has stated the reason why he joined AmaZulu FC after going without a club for close to six months.

The South African international left Mamelodi Sundowns last summer and was constantly linked with a transfer move to Kaizer Chiefs and other top clubs in the PSL and outside the league.

The 32-year-old was tipped to replace the injured Edson Castillo at the Glamour Boys and was close to joining Wydad Athletic Club.

Bongani Zungu unveiled as new AmaZulu FC player months after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: @AmaZuluFootball.

Source: Twitter

Zungu explains why he joined AmaZulu

According to iDiskiTimes, Zungu, who was unveiled as a new AmaZulu FC player, gave reasons why he chose to join the KwaZulu-Natal-based outfit.

"Everywhere I've played, I've managed to win trophies, and I want to bring that same winning mentality here. I know what it takes to win, and that's my aim," he said.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star is happy with the idea of working under two coaches and claimed the two managers played a considerable role in his decision to join Usuthu.

"I'm also thrilled to be coached by Arthur Zwane and Vusi Vilakazi. I've watched AmaZulu's games, and the team plays the modern game," he added.

"My understanding of the game will help the team, but I know I must work hard to earn my place."

Mokwena speaks on talks with Zungu

Briefly News also reported on Rulani Mokwena speaking on holding a transfer talks with Zungu over a possible move to Wydad AC.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor was interested in reunited with the Mzansi midfielder in Morocco.

Source: Briefly News