Mamelodi Sundowns bid farewell to one of their players who has been a family to them for the past two seasons.

Masandawana part ways with Bongani Zungu

South African soccer player Bongani Zungu has once again made headlines on social media after he was named as one of the key players leaving Mamelodi Sundowns.

Recently, it was made official that Masandawana parted ways with Bongani Zungu after he had been with them for two seasons.

Actress Cindy Mahlangu's baby daddy expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the club for being his family for the time he was one of their players on his Instagram page.

He wrote:

"I would like to thank Mamelodi Sundowns fans, technical team and the President for the last two seasons. The relationship I have with the club is beyond the professional space, sundowns will always be family to me and the entire Zungu family. I will always be grateful for every opportunity I was offered, so I say this with a heavy heart that I will be leaving the club. Thank you to all the amazing supporters who have been amazing to me throughout, I will always be grateful. I wish the team all the best, I know bigger success awaits you."

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted about Zungu's departure on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Mamelodi Sundowns FC have parted ways with Bongani Zungu after 2 seasons. The midfielder joined the Brazilians in August 2022 after leaving French side Amiens."

Netizens react to Zungu's departure

Many netizens reacted to Zungu leaving Mamelodi Sundowns:

@unwindwithOkuhl wrote:

"It's been coming hey."

@SupremeOwl_ said:

"Mofokeng made him retire."

@Khangale22 commented:

"I blame Mofokeng."

@ChrisMorvite mentioned:

"Rele ended Zungu's career."

@Sheltonramz responded:

"Zungu will never forget what Mofokeng did to him, he will never recover."

@ZunguThandanan3 replied:

"Cindy will be leaving him soon!"

