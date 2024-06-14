South African media personality Unathi Nkayi recently showed off her curves in a saucy clip

The video of the former Idols SA judge walking out of the swimming was shared on social media

Many netizens on social media weren't impressed with the video of the star and how revealing it was

Unathi Nkayi flaunts her gorgeous curves. Image: @unathi.co

South African media personality Unathi Nkayi knows how to have everyone talking about her hourglass body.

Unathi Nkayi shows off her gorgeous curves

The former Kaya959 presenter Unathi Nkayi became a hot topic on social media after she talked about how her career took a drastic turn after the Kaya FM and Sizwe Dhlomo saga.

Recently, the star, who disclosed how many contracts she lost after being sacked, made headlines after the news and gossip page MDNews shared a video of her showing off her gorgeous curves from a swimming pool in a stunning white swimsuit on Twitter (X).

The clip was captioned:

"Unathi..."

Watch the video below:

Netizens were unimpressed with Unathi's video

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens were unimpressed with how Unathi was half naked. See some of the comments below:

@sybngfx wrote:

"Our elders no longer want to be elders anymore, instead, they dunusela the youth."

@Dzwamari_ said:

"Sister is trying by all means to be not swallowed and unfortunately the likes of Mawhoo have taken over. Life is really hard for celebrities."

@Evidence_Shongw shared:

"I’m tired of seeing her bums now."

@mabasotf commented:

"She needs to focus on other trends now."

@Dingswayo_N mentioned:

"You guys made a big mistake saying she has a nice body, now she's naked every day. Those are the things that bring us taboo like monkey pox."

@Sweetskal responded:

"I always ask myself why women feel the need to be half naked and parade themselves on the socials. Umdala nok’ba mdala."

