South African music legend Zola 7 recently linked up with two other legendary Mzansi entertainers

Zola shared photos with former Selimathunzi presenter Kaos Matu and musician Ishmael Morabe

Netizens reacted positively to the photos, with many interested in seeing what musical direction Zola 7 is taking

Zola 7 had a blast when he linked up with some of the iconic entertainers in South Africa.

Zola 7 recently spent the day with Kaos Matu and Ishmael Morabe. Image: @official_zola7, @ishamelmorabe

Source: Instagram

Rapper Zola 7 posts new photos

The South African music legend took to Instagram recently and shared that he met with former Selimathunzi presenter Kaos Matu and musician Ishmael Morabe.

The three legendary Mzansi entertainers had quite a blast, judging from Zola 7's caption.

"Great day spent with legends today @ishmaelmorabe and @kaosmatu."

Mzansi reacts to Zola's post

Commenting under his post, fans are excited to see what sort of musical direction is Zola 7 taking.

Just recently, Zola 7 reached out to former record label boss Lance Stehr and buried the hatchet with him. This is ahead of the release of Bhambatha and his hit song, Ghetto Fabulous. These two songs were featured in the Yizo Yizo soundtrack, according to TshisaLIVE.

Zola is hearing up for the release of Ghetto Fabulous on 14 June 2024, and Bhambatha will be re-released on 18 June 2024.

This is how netizens reacted:

makhosazana_msibi gushed:

"The big brothers. We are blessed to have experienced the talent and wonderful memories from growing up watching these legends."

dumazilefounddead said:

"Eish OMG, I love Kaos "Dukuduku" Matu, Mr forever Young! Cool Calm & Collected gent with a skin of a baby!!"

feedywoa joked:

"When they unite, its chaos only. The real celebrities of South Africa."

blavk_vipper stated:

"Lance Sterh's boys."

oglefoundationnpc' exclaimed:

"Wow, good to see all of you. God bless."

nonkululeko.ntshingila' said:

"K'gugo othandayo. Legends!"

phumie_mshengu asked:

"Take us back in time."

pfumza5' pleaded:

"Please come back guluvha."

sylvester_afonso asked:

"Please put impepho album out there."

