The Wife actress Mbali Mavimbela lived it up in Zanzibar recently during her vacation

The actress shared a video of herself at the beach dressed in a cute white swimsuit

Many fans and followers of the star flooded her comment section with complimentary messages

Actress Mbali Mavimbela enjoyed her time in Zanzibar. Image: @mbalenhle_m

The Wife actress and DJ Mbali Mavimbela had fans salivating over her vacation content.

Mbali Mavimbela lives it up in Zanzibar

The South African actress and DJ Mbali Mavimbela became a hot topic on social media after she revealed that she is the new owner of a Mini Cooper.

Recently, the star who ventured into DJing in 2023 is enjoying her time in Zanzibar. The actress posted pictures and videos of herself dressed in a cute white swimsuit by the beach on her Instagram page and captioned the posts:

"When the water is soooo…"

"Hakunamatata this side."

See the posts below:

Netizens compliment Mbali Mavimbela

Many netizens on social media complimented the star and shared that she must enjoy her time during the vacation. See some of the comments below:

sibiyanokuphila commented:

"Mbalenhle Mavimbela no need to fight, we heard you."

ayanda_yowyoh_nzama mentioned:

"That water so clean and pure ..Nawe phakathi its too much."

fanelefm said:

"Wow I love it. I miss summer already."

mickychamory wrote:

"@mbalenhle__m My girl just living her best life."

thandsm30 responded:

"Yaaaaasssss love this for you my angel, live and explore, you deserve it."

princeszee replied:

"Oh my sweets these are gorgeous. Exactly what you deserve. Enjoy."

sibiyanokuphila complimented:

"Damn these are absolutely amazing."

derikndlovu said:

"You are that God… you are that spirit…you are that energy…you are that light within light."

