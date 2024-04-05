Bongani Zungu and Mosa Lebusa will miss Mamelodi Sundonwns' second-leg CAF Champions League quarterfinal match against Young Africans on Friday, 5 April 2024.

Sundowns and Young Africans drew 0-0 in the first-leg quarterfinal in Tanzania on Saturday, 30 March.

Masandawana fans believe the squad has the talent and depth to replace the injured ZUngu and Lebusa

Mamelodi Sundowns duo Mosa Lebusa and Bongani Zungu will miss the Young Africans clash. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC @ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena will be without Bongani Zungu and Mosa Lebusa for the CAF Champions League last-eight match against Young Africans on Friday, 5 April 2024.

The Masandawana will host Yanga in the second leg of the quarterfinal match after a goalless draw in Tanzania on Saturday, 30 March.

Injured duo is a 'big blow' for Mamelodi Sundowns

Sundowns are preparing for Friday's match, as confirmed in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Both Zungu and Lebusa were substituted during the first leg, and Mokwena has confirmed their injuries will keep them out of action for an extended period.

Speaking to the YouTube channel Masandawana Fan Vlog, Mokwena said:

“An update on Zungu: he’s got a hernia, but it’s a little bit up and towards the side, something he has been struggling with a little bit. And the early prognosis is that he will be out for about four weeks, him and Mosa [Lebusa], which is a big blow for us."

Sundowns are in for a fight

In the first leg, Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena said Yanga was well-prepared for the match and coach Mokwena knows he will be in for a fight on Friday.

While Mokwena battles to find the best tactic, Yanga coach Miguel Gamondi hopes fatigue is not an issue after undergoing transport issues on Tuesday, 2 April.

Sundowns have options

While Zungu and Lebusa are critical players for Sundowns, their fans feel the squad have enough options to fill the gaps.

Thabo Tbose is not concerned:

"No problem. Kekane and Mvala are available."

Manyhu Delani says only Zungu will be missed:

"I cry for Zungu, but Lebusa is very slow and weak. It's the best for the team."

Tshepo Tyzo-Botende Motaung is worried:

"A big loss."

Jeffrey Mkhari says it will be an easy night:

"No stress, but Young Africans will cry from OR Tambo to Tanzania when they return back home."

Jerry Vokwane wished Zungu and Lebusa well:

"Get well soon."

Rhulani Mokwena accuses the PSL of sabotage

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has questioned the PSL's match schedule after his side had to play on Tuesday, 2 April 2024.

Sundowns are the only side in the CAF Champions League that had to play a league match ahead of the quarterfinals this weekend.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News