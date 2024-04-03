ANC councillor in Mpumalanga, Thabo Ngwenya, was killed and his wife assaulted in their home in Tonga, Nkomazi

The SAPS said the assailants made off with a vehicle and cellphones taken from the Ngwenya home

Police told Briefly News that a case of murder and robbery has been opened and are calling on those with more information to come forward

Four assailants broke into Mpumalanga ANC's Thabo Ngwenya's home, shot him and assaulted his wife. Images: Thabo Ngwenya

Mpumalanga police are on the prowl for those behind the killing of ANC councilor Thabo Ngwenya from Mangweni in Nkomazi.

ANC Mpumalanga councillor robbed and murdered

The provincial SAPS said four balaclava-clad men entered Ngwenya's home on 2 April 2024, shot him twice and assaulted his wife.

Colonel Donald Mdluli told Briefly News that the assailants made off with cellphones and a bakkie.

Col. Mdluli added that the police are investigating a case of murder and robbery and requested those with information to come forward.

South Africans respond to Ngewnya's murder

While the police are yet to establish a motive, many believe Ngwenya's murder could be politically motivated, as the councillor also served as the chairperson of Nkomazi's Municipal Public Accounts Committee.

Ntombikayise Norah Malaza said:

“My biggest fear in politics.”

Phumelela Bulunga suspected the murder was premeditated:

“This was a hit. They made it look like ngathi bebembamba inkunzi [like they were robbing him].”

Treaty Tee Jobe Sengwayo added:

“This is not a mere incident; these people were sent to do what they did. Hhay kubi [No, it's bad]. May his soul rest in peace ”

Ntwanano Precious commented:

“Politics during election time Kuba so [becomes like this].”

Botshelo Tshelo said:

“Being an ANC member is a serious risk, rip cadre.”

