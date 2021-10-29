Loadshedding: Ramaphosa, “Nobody Else Can Provide You With Electricity”

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at a campaign event on Thursday where he addressed community members' concerns regarding loadshedding

He stated that only the ANC could provide electricity, so people should vote for them in the upcoming municipal elections

Ramaphosa also explained why loadshedding is necessary and urged people to not engage in activities that strain the power supply

EKURHULENI- On Thursday, 28 October 2021, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the Tsabella community in Ekurhuleni to campaign ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

Community members at the event were protesting against the current rolling blackouts. Their goal was to draw the president's attention to how poor service delivery in their area has negatively affected them.

Previously the ANC asserted that Eskom had instituted loadshedding for political reasons, but President Rampahosa expressed a different belief at Thursday's campaign event, reports News24.

Ramaphosa promises electricity to voters

Protestors in the crowd held signs saying "no electricity, no vote." Noting this, Ramaphosa told them that only the ANC could provide them with electricity, which means that if they do not vote for the ANC, they won't have electricity.

Who will you vote for then to provide electricity? There’s nobody else that can provide electricity for you."

According to the South African, the president further urged people against cable theft and illegal electricity connections. These practices exacerbate the challenges facing the power utility due to damage to transformers.

The damaged transformers require maintenance work, which puts strain on the power supply. This, in turn, involves loadshedding so that the repairs can be done without overloading the system, explained Ramaphosa.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's statement

South Africans voiced their opinions concerning Ramaphosa's claim that only the ANC can provide the country with electricity.

@Gamuroger said:

"The implication is that Ramaphosa is deliberately playing political game with loadshedding that has become a pandemic in South Africa."

@spokesmash said:

"Disgusting threat ! Doing the right thing of fixing broken Eskom as governing party should not depend on future voting !"

@Gigolohhh said:

"ANC has run out of ideas it never head now that so low I better be without electricity all my life than to vote ANC."

@Ahoembawe said:

"Loadshedding started in 2007, we are currently in 2021 with blackouts all over the country. ANC proved they cannot govern."

Loadshedding moves from stage 4 to stage 3

As reported previously by Briefly News, Eskom moved loadshedding down from stage 4 to stage 3 on Thursday night. The power utility said Stage 2 load shedding will then be implemented on Friday until 5 am on Saturday.

"Although this allowed space to reduce the utilisation of emergency generation reserves, it is, however, still insufficient to end the current load shedding.

The state-owned entity resorted to Stage 4 load shedding at short notice on Wednesday after reporting delays in return units that were out for maintenance to service.

