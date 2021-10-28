At an address in Inanda, Julius Malema spoke about loadshedding and the impact it could have on matric exams

Malema believes that the ANC is failing matrics and should not be voted for in the upcoming municipal elections

Loadshedding is set at Stage 4 until 5am on Friday and will return to Stage 2 on Saturday, says Eskom

Julius Malema spoke to EFF supporters in Inanda on Tuesday, 26 October ahead of the municipal elections on Monday, 1 November. One of the points he spoke about was the return of loadshedding.

His address took place the day before matrics across South Africa began their final exams. Malema expressed how he feels about the ANC instituting loadshedding at such an important time in the lives of Grade 12 learners nationwide.

He further stated that for this reason, South Africans should not vote for the ANC. Malema also sent his "revolutionary wishes" on behalf of the EFF to the Grade 12 learners of 2021 and said he hopes that they can succeed in their final exams in spite of the ANC's service delivery failure, reports TimesLIVE.

Julius Malema criticised the ANC for loadshedding during matric exams. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Malema believes that the ANC is failing matrics

Not only do matrics have to study in the dark, says Malema, but if they do not pass matric they will struggle to find jobs, according to EWN. He stated that the EFF is committed to service delivery and understands its importance.

The day after Malema's address, loadshedding switched to Stage 4 and is set to remain at this level until 5am on Friday. The Department of Basic Education said that they need to discuss loadshedding during matric exams with Eskom.

This follows Umalusi's request that Eskom not implement loadshedding during the final matric exams. They stated their concerns regarding the pressure this will place on learners on top of those they faced due to Covid-19.

Loadshedding could be an election fraud tactic, according to Malema

Malema went further by hypothesising that loadshedding could be used to cheat when counting ballots after the upcoming municipal elections.

“They’re going to switch off the lights, and when they switch off the lights, they are swapping the boxes. They will bring the boxes [with ballots] that they themselves voted on.”

Many people took to Twitter to show their support for Malema's statement:

"Hey! For once I agree with Juju." - @Rudi12924083

"I agree with @Julius_S_Malema" - @@mbusodladlaR

Although, not everyone agreed with Malema's views:

"Notice he never explains how his gang will fix the Eskom problem. Actually he uses that type of response for every failing of the ANC. Now, if the DA get in power, then he will really be up the creek without a paddle." - @Balstrome

"Dear Julius Malema, its confession time! How much did you benefit from Joburg and Tshwane tenders? How about from Limpopo Provincial government?" - @marieBooysenss

Loadshedding expected to last until the weekend

Previously, Briefly News reported that Eskom had moved from Stage 2 to Stage 4 loadshedding. Eskom announced that the loadshedding schedule will return to Stage 2 on Saturday as previously announced.

The power utility issued a statement on Twitter saying that the shift in the states is due to issues of power generation. Eskom explained that units at Medupi, Kusile and Matla power stations tripped in the previous 24 hours.

@KayCee_Girl said:

"Regrettably I think it is time to allow independent, but dependable, private companies to start supplying electricity. Eskom can most definitely not supply to meet the demand, so just switch off the lights at Eskom and close the door!"

