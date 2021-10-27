Eskom says South Africa will be moving to loadshedding Stage 4 starting on Wednesday, 27 October

The power utility says it is experiencing power constraints because units at certain power stations tripped in the past 24 hours

South Africans are concerned that Eskom's decision to move to loadshedding stage 4 will disadvantage matric pupils who have just started writing final exams

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's national power utility Eskom issued a notice that the loadshedding schedule will be moved to Stage 4 starting at 12 pm on Wednesday, 27 October until Friday 30 October.

Eskom announced that the loadshedding schedule will return to Stage 2 on Saturday as previously announced.

South Africa will be moving to loadshedding Stage on Wednesday, 27 October. Image: Foto24

Source: Getty Images

The power utility issued a statement on Twitter saying that the shift in the states is due to issues of power generation. Eskom explained that units at Medupi, Kusile and Matla power stations tripped in the last 24 hours.

Units at Amot and Lethabo power stations were forced to shut down. Eskom says the unit at Koeberg is expected to come online on Wednesday.

The full statement:

South Africans take their Eskom frustrations to social media

Mzansi was not pleased with Eskom's annocument. Many people are frustrated that Stage 4 is happening just Grade 12 pupils have begun with their exams.

Here are some of their reactions:

@goolammv said:

"Last time we went to Stage 6 you had a total breakdown of 17000 MW you are currently on breakdowns of about 19000MW and we are going to only stage 4, obviously because of elections. I shudder to think what will happen after elections."

@llutladi said:

"So you've decided not to supply electricity anymore but subject the communities to your #Loadshedding To all #EskomBoadMembers voetsek tsek tsek tsek tsek tsek tsek tsek tsek."

@tafultd said:

"Sabotage is your Middle name, how can u do this to children, Grade 12s just started their exams."

@Lungsta_T said:

"While cupcake was test driving electric cars yesterday "

@princecloete said:

"Sheer incompetence. We need second and third power producers and providers that will ensure that we as customers come first and do not suffer because of incompetence."

@KayCee_Girl said:

"Regrettably I think it is time to allow independent, but dependable, private companies to start supplying electricity. Eskom can most definitely not supply to meet the demand, so just switch off the lights at Eskom and close the door!"

Mzansi wants Eskom CEO out: ‘Is it too early to call for de Ruyter’s head?’

Briefly News previously reported that Eskom recently announced that South Africa would be going into loadshedding Stage 2 starting 9am on Tuesday, 26 October.

Eskom's recent announcement has more than angered South Africans who feel that Eskom's CEO Andre de Ruyter should be fired.

The power utility introduced rolling blackouts over the weekend and initially planned to end loadshedding on Tuesday morning at 5am, however, Eskom says loadshedding will now end at 5am on Saturday, 31 October, according to the Daily Maverick.

Source: Briefly.co.za