Wits gave its students a chance to relax ahead of mid-year exams, and the institution got praised for it

The students can be seen in a viral TikTok video playing at the "distress zone" set up on Wits' lawns

Students from other universities were suffering from major FOMO and encouraged their institutions to take note

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of Wits students playing on the institution's grounds went viral. Image: @mo.mothibapudi

Source: TikTok

Varsity life is stressful and can be overwhelming for a lot of students. A University of the Witwatersrand student posted a video showing how his tertiary institution helped students destress ahead of the June exams.

The guy raved on his TikTok page @mo.mothibapudi about the amount of fun he had and thanked the SRC for organising it.

"What a great day we had; the SRC deserves much credit for this. We are heading towards exam season, and this was a very nice way to distress before we get there! Enjoyed myself."

Wits students indulge in childish activities on tertiary grounds

People loved the wholesome footage and were glad the Wits students blew off some steam with youthful activities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The young adults played with skipping ropes, bounced on a jumping castle, and in true Mzansi fashion, busted some dance moves to amapiano hit songs.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users envy the fun vibes at the University of the Witwatersrand

@mokanamiba said:

"When I’m not on campus, nice things happen. When I’m there, it pours with rain and problems."

@charlotteomhle1 commented:

"UFS see what other kids are doing."

@tinqa3 posted:

UKZN take notes those free Maynards, Starbucks coffees, red bull and play energy drinks. They are not enough. "

@tookie_mots shared:

"Cries in health sciences student. They always do these nice things when we've already started writing, mxm .☹️"

@lindylee_4 wrote:

"UFS could never. "

@oratile6004 mentioned:

"I've never seen a health science student here. I'm not saying anything."

@yes_it_is_she said:

"One of the things I loved about Wits was the events on the lawn. Concerts, freebies, different societies. lots of fun."

@heaven_.hlengiii added:

"UP must come see what their peers are doing."

Wits student posts R1 300 grocery haul from Shoprite, video gets SA talking: “Worried about Shoprite meat”

In another story, Briefly News reported that surviving through varsity years can be an extreme sport, as most students often try to get by on a limited budget.

One content creator who attends school at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, posted a video of her groceries from Shoprite to help other students.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News