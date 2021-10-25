Ramaphosa Says the ANC is the Only Party that Can Fix the Electricity Issue

President Cyril Ramaphosa went to various areas in Johannesburg on Monday to garner votes for the African National Congress

Residents from Orange Farm, Soweto and other areas all expressed their issues with electricity to the president

Some residents in Orange Farm threatened to not vote at all if electricity is not bdeliveredefore election day

JOHANNESBURG -With the municipal elections merely a week away, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been going all around Johannesburg, Gauteng canvassing for votes for the ruling party.

On Monday, Ramaphosa campaigned in Orange Farm and Soweto and asked residents to vote for the ANC.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told Joburg residents not to stay away from the polls because of a lack of service delivery. Image: @MyANC

Source: Twitter

Ramaphosa began his Joburg campaign trail in Orange Farm and then went to visit Meadowlands, Soweto and Diepkloof. He asked voters to give the ruling party a second chance and stated the ANC is a political organisation that is self-renewing, according to News24.

However, residents were not pleased with the ANC and brought up issues of employment, housing and electricity.

Residents of Orange Farm had placards that stated they would not be voting if they do not get electricity, reports SowetanLIVE.

Ramaphosa told residents in Orange Farm that the ANC is the only political organisation that can fix the electricity issues. He also told voters not to stay away from the polls just because there is currently no service delivery.

He added that the ruling party is no longer far removed from the citizens and that they will be on the ground to ensure the needs of residents are met.

@Lekako3 said:

"When are you going to tell all @MYANC lead Municipalities to pay @Eskom_SA and save us from these crazy tariffs."

@Zwaizwai8 said:

"Maybe if the president can explain what is happening with Medupi n the forever collapsing generators what is going on there we never had such a problem."

@DCMarobela1 said:

"My wish or proposal to you Mr President is that you do this kind of tour twice a year and see how this people you are garning support for are performing as promised."

