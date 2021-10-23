Herman Mashaba Rubbishes Malema’s Call for Open Borders in Dramatic Video

Herman Mashaba has released a video rubbishing Julius Malema's calls for open borders

The recent violence in South Africa has made immigration a talking point ahead of the local elections

Mashaba released a video with extracts from a speech Malema delivered during lockdown calling for open borders

DURBAN - Herman Mashaba, leader of Action SA, is a firm opponent to opening South Africa's borders to foreign nationals. He released a hard-hitting dramatic video on social media rubbishing Julius Malema's views on a United States of Africa.

The clips were taken from Malema's speech dated back to January during the lockdown when South Africa's borders were closed due to Covid 19.

Herman Mashaba has released a video that rubbished Julius Malema's calls for a United States of Africa. Photo credit: @Action4SA

Malema called for the borders to South Africa's neighbours to be opened and called for people to come to South Africa according to TimesLIVE.

Mashaba had this to say about foreigners:

"I will say it again; the enemy in South Africa is not foreigners.

The enemy is anyone that so brazenly disrespects the rule of law, including this government and its poor attempts at immigration control."

South Africans responded to the video posted on social media

@eNtokozwen:

"Mashaba, stop embarrassing yourself for Twitter clout. If you don’t understand the policy let people help you just like the way they helped you to insource those workers in Jozi. No one is saying South Africa must be borderless."

@Bhuda_Mthura:

"Busy screaming Land but y'all have surrendered ur local economy, ur cities etc to foreigners I wonder what do you want with the land to give it to Zimbabweans n Nigerians while they left their free land in Zimbabwe."

@Sisisote1:

"Have you heard of European Union? Which country did they unite in? What is your level of education? SA stands to benefit more from regional and continental integration than others. Forming a party to contest LGE on a xenophobic platform is a non-starter and you can be deregistered."

Analysts have predicted that Johannesburg will be governed by a coalition of parties as candidates flood the competition according to SABC News.

Malema promises to pay unemployed students a "graduate allowance"

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Julius Malema, the leader of the EFF, delivered a speech to student members in Bellville, Cape Town.

He has been hitting the campaign trail hard, trying to win hearts and minds ahead of the local government elections. He promised to implement a "graduate allowance" if the EFF is elected.

While addressing the students, Malema promised them that if the EFF were to win local elections and eventually national elections, they would make some sweeping changes.

