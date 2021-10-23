Former president Kgalema Motlanthe urged disgruntled voters to give the ANC another chance in the local elections

He spoke to residents in Tshwane and told them that the ANC was on the right path now

Back in 2017 he had said that the ANC had become associated with corruption, he claims this is no longer the case

TSHWANE - Former president Kgalema Motlanthe begged unhappy voters in Refilwe, Tshwane to give the ruling party another chance.

He was hitting the campaign trail hard ahead of the contested elections. The ANC's is not guaranteed a majority and things are heating up.

With just over a week to the elections, political parties are entering the final stretch.

Back in 2017, Motlanthe had said that the ANC was synonymous with corruption but now things have changed, he said. He said that the ANC is on the right path and in the process of renewing its core values.

There were quite a few unhappy residents who told Motlanthe, who was accompanied by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, that they would boycott the elections if their demands were not addressed.

Motlanthe promised that all their concerns would be addressed as soon as the elections were over according to EWN.

Sowetan LIVE reported that he gave them a November 15 deadline by which the ANC planned to resolve their complaints.

