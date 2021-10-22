Thabo Mbeki has strong opinions about the ANC leadership and he aired his views at the ANC's election manifesto conference

He retold a story about the moment he realised the party was in trouble and the only way to save it is a complete renewal

However, many Saffas feel that Mbeki shouldn't have an opinion about the current state of the ANC since he played a part in where it is today

On Thursday evening, 21 October, Thabo Mbeki was at a conference engaging business people and professionals on the election manifesto of the African National Congress. At the event, the former president recounted a startling experience he had with the provincial office of the ANC in the Western Cape.

According to TimesLive, he detailed the experience, saying he received a missed call from the Cape Town office and when he returned the call, the person asked him who he was. When he responded saying he was Thabo Mbeki, the person on the line then asked him which company he was calling from.

It was at this point that Mbeki realised there was a big problem in the ANC.

He then went on to discuss the deterioration of the ANC and explained why it was critical for the party to undergo a complete renewal.

In part, he said:

“The population is losing trust in the organisation. The programmes of the movement that are being announced are not implemented. People were now becoming members of the ANC for the wrong reasons, particularly wanting to advance their personal interests and for self-enrichment.

"It was, therefore, not possible to entrust this degenerated membership with the important task of choosing councillors."

Mzansi gets heated about Mbeki

After hearing about his opinions on the ruling party, the people of Mzansi chimed in with their opinions and many weren't impressed with the former president.

@54Battalion

"There's nothing revolutionary and special about Thabo Mbeki, he's part of the problem we face today."

@PhumlaniMMajozi:

"Last night, South Africa’s Former President Thabo Mbeki said that local governments are a mess. And he also admitted that the ANC has failed. But then he’s asking us to vote for the ANC again. Never! Angeke!"

@mphikzo:

"Why has Thabo Mbeki made it mandatory for him to take a swipe at President Zuma at any given media opportunity even after 14 years? And no it CAN'T be Polokwane Conference, ngiyala maqabane, it's way deeper than that, ngiya'funga."

@Maps_pj:

"Thabo Mbeki says the ANC is too big to fail and will collapse together with the country. Statistics tell us that ANC is very small compared to the number of people who don't vote."

@Matlho53:

"Fetching Thabo Mbeki and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka from history dustbins to campaign for the @MYANC won’t help the ANC. They also failed to change lives of people, the ANC has never been for the people . . . #VoteEFF #LandAndJobsManje."

