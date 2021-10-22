DA’s Helen Zille. Attacks ANC, “Blackmailing Locals, Using Social Grants”

Democratic Alliance federal leader Helen Zille has caused a stir on social media after attacking the ruling African National Congress

Zille says as long as South Africans still vote for the ANC, they will remain poor and that people must know grants don’t come from the ANC

At the same time, locals are reacting to the politician’s post and one guy says the DA and the ANC messed up in Tshwane

The Democratic Alliance has lashed out at the ruling African National Congress, saying it is using the social grant to woo voters. This is sentiment is shared by DA federal leader, Helen Zille, saying the ANC is blackmailing locals by handing them social grants.

Zille expressed these views through a Facebook post on Thursday and alleges that the ANC is lying to the people that the grants come from the party instead of the government through the taxpayer’s money.

The former Western Cape premier wrote a lengthy post on social media, arguing that the party should stop using grants as a tool to win elections.

DA’s Helen Zille launches an attack on the ruling ANC

The outspoken leader made it clear that the more people vote for the ANC, the poorer they will get. South Africans also commented on the post as she wrote:

“One of the most outrageous features of the election is to see ANC Ministers going around telling poor people their grants come from the ANC. They do not. They come primarily from the 7-million registered personal taxpayers in South Africa, most of whom do not vote ANC.

“It is time the ANC stopped using grants to blackmail poor people. No person has lost a grant because they voted DA. Indeed, quite the opposite. Where the DA wins, there is a more generous basket of free basic services for the poor, and the unemployed are far more likely to get a job. Time to call the ANC's bluff in this election. The more people vote ANC the poorer they will get, and soon tax money for grants will also run out when the ANC has finished looting.”

Biddy Wilson said:

“Thank you, Helen! This has always been a huge irritation to me. The flouting, promise and politicizing of taxpayer's money by the ANC as if they provide all the resources to the needy and yet the corruption continues.”

Chris Looney said:

“All the other parties should put out media and advertising statements informing the voters that it isn't ANC money but the taxpayer's money they get.”

Nwabisa Jokazi said:

“Most of us vote ANC out of loyalty and remembering where we come from and we will continue to do so for as long as we live.”

Gail Helyar said:

“Drives me crazy that voters do not understand this simple basic fact.”

Deon Meyer said:

“And they always say this or that is government-funded. It’s actually taxpayer-funded….”

NB Skoza said:

“One of the reasons I'll never vote DA is that without ANC they are non-existent, no argument.”

Dan Makau said:

“I beg to differ, both ANC and DA have ruined Tshwane specifically in Mamelodi where I am staying.”

Helen Zille’s attack on IEC causes tension and Mzansi is exasperated

Still with reports on politics, Briefly News posted that the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) stated that they are worried about Helen Zille's attacks on them.

They have yet to decide on what action they are willing to take against the DA federal chairperson. Sy Mamabolo of the IEC stated it could take steps against Zille if she proceeded to 'attack' them.

The African National Congress (ANC) also accused Zille of making fake, baseless and irksome allegations against the party; thus hurting the Constitutional Court's character.

The opposition party's federal chairperson accused the Commission of being conquered by the ruling party.

