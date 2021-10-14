Since being released from prison on medical parole, former President Jacob Zuma had his first public appearance

Msholozi had a number of issues he needed to get off his chest such as his arrest and his treatment by the judiciary

The former president believes that he was given the same treatment the apartheid government gave South Africans in the manner he was incarcerated

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma had his first public engagement since he was released from prison on medical parole on Thursday, 14 October.

Zuma addressed his supporters virtually who were gathered in what is being called a welcome home prayer event for Msholozi which was held in Durban KwaZulu-Natal.

Former President Jacob Zuma maintains that imprisonment was unconstitutional. Image: Phil Cole

Source: Getty Images

Speaking at the event, Zuma stated that his incarceration is paramount to the treatment people were receiving during the apartheid era; people being imprisoned without trial, according to a report by the EWN.

He told his supporters that despite being released from prison, he is essentially still a prisoner because he is under house arrest. He still maintained that his arrest was unlawful and unconstitutional.

Zuma says entities within the ANC have tried to have him removed

According to Msholozi, they have been people within the African National Congress who have been trying to oust him out of the political organisation as well out the South African government since 1994.

He alluded that the State Capture Commission of Inquiry is one of the ways people have been trying to get him removed, according to News24.

Zuma added that the power to appoint who would lead the commission was taken away from him by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, which is where his issues with Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo began.

Msholozi trends social media as he addresses supporters

From the moment Zuma's welcome home prayer event was underway, South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts about Zuma and what he had to say.

Briefly News put together some of the comments below:

@Matima_Moloko said:

"Zuma is doing things that we don't understand, he's back to his old ways of doing funny things. He's campaigning for RET towards 2022. #JacobZuma"

@Ablackie45 said:

"#JacobZuma sorry to say but Zuma sometimes is useless"

@DisaneSabelo said:

"President #JacobZuma stating facts without fear or favor. The ANC and it's current government has turned it's supporters into enemies and they have no one to blame but themselves."

@Ruraltarain said:

"Jacob Zuma saying not voting for the ANC is like attacking yourself with your own spear Hebanna this guy really believes we must give the ANC our votes ! Ay'khale"

@speedyteez said:

"So in a nutshell Jacob Zuma is saying the @MYANC government is the same as the apartheid regime. @MzwaneleManyi Can we extrapolate that to voting for @myanc is equal to wanting SA to go backwards to those terrible times."

@MrBeyofBeys said:

"Oh most definitely....without a doubt. What ever happens to you is the fault of others. You sir are innocent. The legacy you left is a victims mentality which is engraved in every South african"

Source: Briefly.co.za