Jacob Zuma May Not Attend Welcome Home Prayer: “Looking Like an ANC Campaign”

An influx of supporters is expected to congregate at People's Park in Durban but it is unclear whether or not the former president will attend

The event's planning has piqued the interest of a diverse group of churches, traditionalists, musicians and political parties, all of whom are expected to attend the prayer

Correctional Services Department Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo stated that Zuma's travel arrangements are between the DCS and Zuma himself

DURBAN - Support for former president Jacob Zuma still holds strong as an accumulation of supporters are scheduled to converge on People’s Park at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, however, it is unknown whether or not the former president will be attending the event.

Planning of the event has attracted the attention of a wide range of churches, traditionalists, musicians and political parties who are assumed to be present at the prayer. The prayer follows the former president's release from prison on the grounds of medical parole.

The question of Zuma's attendance was brought before Correctional Services Department Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

While explaining the situation that Zuma finds himself in with regards to his parole, Nxumalo expressed an inability to provide an exact answer. The spokesperson went on to explain that the movement and travel arrangements of Zuma are a matter between the Department of Correctional Services and Zuma.

TimesLIVE spoke with members of the community who expressed confusion over the arrangements of the prayer. The confusion stems from an apparent visit from religious leaders at Zuma's homestead in Nkandla during the same time as the prayer at People’s Park.

eNCA spoke with Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, with regards to the event; whereby he stated that Msholiz believes that the public should rather place their support on the ANC during the upcoming elections.

South Africans discuss Zuma's health and the fact that he may not attend the prayer

@Juniera said:

"I love #JacobZuma for his contribution towards the stability of this country. Viva Comrade President Zuma Viva."

@nox37329786 asked:

"Mxm why is this Jacob Zuma prayer session in Durban looking like an ANC campaign?"

@mpho_wallflower shared:

"Don’t ask Carl Niehaus to keep any surprise parties as a secret. He can’t even keep Jacob Zuma’s potential appearance at an event a secret, telling national news. These were the politicians in our government."

