Ace Magashule declared his intention to campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the local polls

The suspended ANC Secretary-General was speaking at an event for former President Jacob Zuma

A national welcome prayer, organised by the JG Zuma Foundation, was held for Zuma in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday

The yet to be reinstated Secretary-General of the ANC Ace Magashule has affirmed his support for the party, saying he will campaign in its support regardless of the step-aside ruling against him.

SABC News reported on Thursday afternoon that Magashule was among the special guests at the prayer event held for the recently medically paroled Jacob Zuma.

The national welcome prayer event, organised by the JG Zuma Foundation, was held in KwaZulu-Natal.

It was put together to welcome the former president back after his release from the Estcourt Correction Centre, where he was serving a 15-month jail term for contempt of court following a Constitutional Court judgement in July.

Speaking at the prayer, Magashule, who is implicated in a fraud and corruption case, insisted he will campaign for the ANC ahead of the November 1 local general elections.

“I will vote for the ANC. I am campaigning [and] will invite you [the media] when I am campaigning. I don’t need any permission to campaign,” Magashule said confidently.

South Africans have taken the sentiments with a pinch of salt on social media, notably saying he is desperate for redemption.

Saffas critical of ANC's stance

Briefly News takes a look at the varying commentary below.

@HMgxaji wrote:

"Defaulting again, nobody asked him to the campaign, the Step Aside ruling&suspension stated clear that he shall not represent himself in the name of ANC or use its name or material in public platforms."

@Mamkelic said:

"You can not allow the enemy to chase you from your own house, fight and win that fight. Aluta."

@TumishiN added:

"He is just wasting his time because truly speaking he will not be returning to the ANC as an active politician. It is over with him in politics, he just lacks a vision of what is lying ahead for him."

@divservshopping observed:

"And the party welcomes their derelict outcast to campaign. You cannot take these fools seriously."

ANC 'feels vindicated' following dismissal of Magashule's appeal application

In a previously published story, Briefly News reported that the ANC felt vindicated after the decision by the South Gauteng High Court to dismiss Magashule's application for leave to appeal.

The suspended Secretary-General, in May, was served with a notice amid corruption allegations in respect to a multi-million rand asbestos tender issued while he was still the Free State premier.

Magashule subsequently failed to voluntarily step down from his position within the 30 days ordered in the notice, therefore, not complying with the step-aside rule.

According to the rule, any member facing criminal charges must temporarily vacate their post until the finalisation of the case against them.

Magashule later claimed the National Executive Committee's (NEC) step-aside resolution amounted to a repurposing of the outcome of the conference.

