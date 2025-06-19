Gayton McKenzie has criticised anyone who still sings the “Kill the Boer” song, saying that those peopele are idiots

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture made the comments while welcoming home the victorious Proteas

The struggle song remains in the headline as Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, continues to sing it

Gayton McKenzie criticised those who continue to sing the "Kill the Boer" song. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – Gayton McKenzie has hit out at anyone who continues to sing the “Kill the Boer” song.

The anti-apartheid chant remains in the headlines thanks to Julius Malema’s continued singing of it. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader has vowed to continue singing the song after the Equality Court ruled that it was not hate speech.

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture has now criticised the singing of the song, saying those who sing it are idiots.

McKenzie blasts singing of struggle chant

While welcoming back the Proteas at the OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, the minister touched on the anti-apartheid chant. McKenzie was singing a song about South African cricket captain, Temba Bavuma, when he addressed the media, saying that those were the songs to sing and not “Kill the Boer”.

“Today, we had Black, Indian, White and Coloured kids singing the Temba Bavuma song. Why should we worry about nonsense like 'Kill the Boer'? Those people who are singing the Kill the Boer song are idiots. What matters now is the Temba Bavuma song,” he added.

Julius Malema has vowed to continue singing the song. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Song causes uproar locally and internationally

The song hasn’t only drawn condemnation from local figures. US President Donald Trump used clips of Malema singing the song as proof that there was white genocide taking place in South Africa. Trump showed the clips to President Cyril Ramaphosa during the South African leader’s visit to the White House in May 2025.

British media personality Piers Morgan has also criticised the singing of the struggle song and slammed Ramaphosa for not taking action against those who sing it. The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has also blasted Malema for singing the song, and described the EFF leader as an international criminal.

The criticism has only fuelled Malema’s defiance more, as he’s continued to sing it at party gatherings, most recently at the EFF’s Youth Day celebrations in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal on 16 June 2025.

