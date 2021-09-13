The African National Congress (ANC) feels vindicated following the decision by the Johannesburg High Court to dismiss Ace Magashule's appeal application

ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe, speaking after the judgment, said the party's step-aside rule was well within the law

Mzansi reacted to the latest development in the Magashule saga with Briefly News bringing readers the best in reactions

The African National Congress (ANC) feels vindicated following the decision by the Johannesburg High Court to dismiss Ace Magashule's application for leave to appeal his suspension.

The suspended Secretary-General was served with a notice in May amid corruption allegations in respect to a multi-million rand asbestos tender issued while he was still the Free State premier.

ANC 'Feels Vindicated' Following Dismissal of Ace Magashule's Appeal Application, Reactions

Source: Twitter

Magashule subsequently failed to voluntarily step down from his position within the 30 days ordered in the notice, therefore, not complying with the step-aside rule.

According to the rule, any member facing criminal charges must temporarily vacate their post until the finalisation of the case against them.

Magashule, in a later argument, claimed the national executive committee's (NEC) step-aside resolution amounted to a repurposing of the outcome of the conference.

However, despite his best efforts and that of his legal team, the court maintained the decision was in line with the party's constitution.

ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe, speaking to SABC News after the judgment, said the party's step-aside rule was well within the law.

News24 reported that the court found that the judges had gone through all issues presented before them with a fine-tooth comb before passing their judgement.

Saffas harbour mixed views on magashule saga

Mzansi reacted to the latest development in the saga with Briefly News bringing readers the best in reactions.

@Spiwo said:

"ANC must listen to his wallet now. Not RET fools or lawyers. He will soon run broke. He is still the SG of ANC.

"He has been ordered twice now by the court to pay 3 senior councils. He will end up finding himself expelled. Just focus on the serious case in Bloemfontein."

@Spiwo then replied:

"He can take it to SCA and also CC. But it is costly and not worth the time. The ANC hasn't suspended him for ill discipline or misconduct.

"His suspension is linked to the success or failure of his criminal case. If he wins in Bloem, then he is back at work. Very easy!"

To which @Spiwo added:

"At least if he leaves for his case in Bloem and continues to do the groundwork, he will save himself money. Now, fighting this futile case is going to drain him emotionally and financially.

Source: Briefly.co.za