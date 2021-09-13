The High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed Ace Magashule's latest application for a leave of appeal

Magashule has been fighting to have his suspension as ANC secretary-general found unconstitutional

Some South Africans believe that it is time for Magashule to stop his legal battle with the governing party and he should accept fate

JOHANNESBURG - Ace Magashule takes another blow in his legal battle with the African National Congress as the Johannesburg High Court dismisses his latest bid.

The suspended ANC secretary-general had approached the High Court for a leave of appeal to reconsider the ruling made in his earlier application against the governing party.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's leave of application has been dismissed by the Johannesburg High Court. Images: Leon Sadiki & Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Magashule sought the courts to declare his suspension was unconstitutional and therefore he wanted it to be overturned, however, the Johannesburg High Court upheld the previous ruling that his suspension was just, according to SABC News.

Magashule also applied to the high court to have his suspension of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa affirmed, but his plea was denied, according to News24.

In his application for leave of appeal, Magashule had stated that he had new evidence to present to that he was not in possession of at the time of his first bid. He also argued that the High Court had been biased towards him.

In the ruling, the High Court stated that no bias was demonstrated, whether actual or perceived. The high court also stated that a higher court would rule on the step aside resolution in the same manner.

South Africans call on Ace Magashule to quit

Magashule's lasted legal battle as Twitter users talking. Many believe that Magashule is wasting money by continuously taking the ruling party to court and believe he should accept his suspension.

Some of Magashule's supporters believe he should continue his bid until his suspension is declared unconstitutional. Here are some of their reactions:

@takalanimasiya said:

"Magashule has made a lot of money, let him go and enjoy his monies in his farms and forget about politics!"

@bigkoostar said:

"The court is wrong by dismissing Ace's application for leave to appeal. There are constitutional matters here that need to be clarified and only the Concourt has a final say on such."

@SiyaMax said:

"Aaii Bra Ace might as well just give up, it seems there's just no winning this one!"

@Spiwo said:

"I somehow believe that Ace Magashule is badly advised. Legally & Politically. He is wasting a lot of money on legal fees fighting futile battles. Lawyers are happy with money. Stepping Aside has no effect. He retains his salary & position. He must his spend money on FS case."

@bwk4r said:

"And still he probably won't accept reality, and will likely appeal directly to the SCA. And his lawyers will be in it for the money, knowing his chances are next to nil. This is the calibre of leadership in the RET ranks, & to think they want to rule the country!"

@tshepomoeti85 said:

"ACE occupied the most powerful office in the ANC, which gave him access to influence structures to overthrow the wmc agents within ANC, but he bought to the "unity n renewal" kak story. He now wants to use the same instruments used to destroy him, to challenge his enemies."

Ace Magashule defends Jacob Zuma in arms deal trial, says the ANC is divided

Briefly News previously reported that Ace Magasule, the ANC's suspended secretary-general, has spoken out about the factionalism within the African National Congress and confirmed that the party is deeply divided at the moment.

Magashule added that it would take the ANC a considerable amount of time for the party to unite once again, according to a report by the City Press.

Speaking in an interview on eNCA with JJ Tabane on Monday evening, Magashule stated that if the governing party did not work to resolve the issues pertaining to former president Jacob Zuma's legal woes then the party would not have peace.

Magashule added that Zuma was not a member of Cabinet at the time and therefore did not have the authority to overseer the arms deal procurement.

Source: Briefly.co.za