Ace Magashule Defends Jacob Zuma in Arms Deal Trial, Says the ANC is Divided

uspended Ace Magashule says for as long as there are divisions within the African National Congress, there will not be peace in the party

Magashule has also come out to defend former President Jacob Zuma in his involvement in the arms deal corruption trial against him

Magashule says at the time of the arms deal procurement, Zuma was merely a MEC and did not have the authority to make such decisions

JOHANNESBURG - Ace Magasule, the ANC's suspended secretary-general, has spoken out about the factionalism within the African National Congress and confirmed that the party is deeply divided at the moment.

Magashule added that it would take the ANC a considerable amount of time for the party to unite once again, according to a report by the City Press.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he doesn't see how former President Jacob Zuma was involved in the arms deal. Image: Charl Devenish

Speaking in an interview on eNCA with JJ Tabane on Monday evening, Magashule stated that if the governing party did not work to resolve the issues pertaining to former president Jacob Zuma's legal woes then the party would not have peace.

Magashule also came to the defence of Zuma in his arms deal corruption trial and said that he does not see how Zuma could have been involved as he is being accused. Magashule noted that in 1994, both he and Zuma were MECs for economic affairs in their respective provinces.

Magashule added that Zuma was not a member of Cabinet at the time and therefore did not have the authority to overseer the arms deal procurement.

Magashule speaks on the implementation of ANC resolutions

In another interview with KayaFM, Magashule addressed the 'step aside resolution that has to lead to his suspension. He stated that resolution was merely part of politics within the ANC.

Magashule said an elderly questioned him on the reasons why the ANC was hurridly implementing the 'step aside resolution when other resolutions have not been implemented yet, according to a report by TimesLIVE.

Magashule explained that the ANC has implemented other resolutions such as the free basic education resolution, however, party leaders needed to focus on curbing the high unemployment rate in South Africa.

Ace Magashule says Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony at commission screams guilt

Briefly News previously reported that suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule is zoning in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent State Capture Inquiry testimony.

Ramaphosa's appearance is an indication that he is guilty as a perpetrator or accomplice to corruption, according to Magashule. His bold claim precedes his application for leave to appeal his suspension from the party, which will be heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday, 25 August.

Daily Maverick reports that in the notice to appeal, Magashule accused judges Jody Kollapen, Edwin Molahlehi and Sharise Weiner of making several errors, giving way to reasonable prospects that the Supreme Court of Appeal would come to a different conclusion.

