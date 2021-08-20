Ace Magashule Says Cyril Ramaphosa's Testimony at Commission Screams of Guilt

Ace Magashule, the suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, has made his boldest claim yet amid his corruption case

Magashule said President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent appearance at the State Capture Inquiry points to his guilt or complicity in corruption

Magashule's application for leave to appeal his suspension will be heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday, 25 August

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule is zoning in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent State Capture Inquiry testimony.

Ramaphosa's appearance is an indication that he is guilty as a perpetrator or accomplice to corruption, according to Magashule.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is zoning in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent State Capture Inquiry testimony. Image: Alet Pretorius/ Gallo Images, Gianluigi Guercia/ AFP.

Source: Getty Images

His bold claim precedes his application for leave to appeal his suspension from the party, which will be heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday, 25 August.

Daily Maverick reports that in the notice to appeal, Magashule accused judges Jody Kollapen, Edwin Molahlehi and Sharise Weiner of making several errors, giving way to reasonable prospects that the Supreme Court of Appeal would come to a different conclusion.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to a News24 report, Magashule, who is embroiled in a multi-million rand asbestos corruption case, intends to introduce further evidence to the Supreme Court if his application for leave to appeal is granted.

Magashule to give new evidence

Briefly News understands the evidence would touch on the president's testimony before the State Capture Inquiry and his announcement of his cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, 5 August.

Last week, in Ramaphosa's second appearance at the Zondo Commission, he claimed that many of those who were trying to fight back against the systemic political corruption instigated by the Guptas for their private interests were surprised by their influence to facilitate further corruption.

Ramaphosa defended his stance not to repeatedly speak out and openly resist state capture, as this would lead to former president Jacob Zuma firing him.

The latter is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court after openly refusing to appear at the commission earlier this year.

Magashule has not filed papers in High Court, says NPA

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) shot down scathing allegations made by Magashule.

Despite allegations by Magashule that he had approached the High Court in an attempt to compel the NPA to hand over the full indictment in his asbestos corruption case, the State denied ever receiving the paperwork from Magashule's team.

“I can confirm that the prosecution team has not received any application or papers filed by Mr Magashule in respect of the matter of the asbestos," said NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.

Source: Briefly.co.za