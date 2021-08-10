The National Prosecuting Authority says it plans to move ahead with suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule's corruption trial on Wednesday

This is despite claims made by Magashule that he has filed papers against the NPA in the Bloemfontein High Court

The NPA has confirmed that they have not received paperwork from Magashule's legal representation

BLOEMFONTEIN - The National Prosecuting Authority says it is prepared for suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule's asbestos hearing set to take place at the Bloemfontein High Court on Wednesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority has stated that they have not received paperwork that was allegedly filed by ANC's Ace Magashule. Images: Gianluigi Guercia & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, the NPA also stated that despite allegations by Magashule that he has approached the High Court in an attempt to compel the NPA to hand over the full indictment in his asbestos corruption case, they have not received the paperwork from Magashule's team.

“I can confirm that the prosecution team has not received any application or papers filed by Mr Magashule in respect of the matter of the asbestos," said NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.

Mhaga stated that the NPA would proceed with Magashule's corruption pre-trial on Wednesday and hopes the court will set a new date for the resumption of the trial.

Magashule accused the NPA of using delay tactics in his corruption trial

Magashule previously announced that he would lodge legal proceedings against the NPA for allegedly delaying the delivery of his whole indictment in the R255 million asbestos case.

Magashule alleged that the NPA was using delay tactics as a means of political sabotage. He further accused the NPA of leaving out pertinent information in his indictment, including affidavits, according to TimesLIVE.

Magashule is approaching the Bloemfontein High Court in an effort to have the court mandate the NPA to provide him with all the affidavits made by the state's key witness who happens to be Magashule's former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota.

DA in the Free State meets with police and Premier ahead of Ace Magashule's hearing on Wednesday

Briefly News previously reported that the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Free State says it will hold law enforcement authorities accountable if anything goes wrong at the Bloemfontein High Court where suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's asbestos corruption hearing is set to take place on Wednesday.

The DA discussed arrangements for the Magashule's court appearance with Premier Sisi Ntombela, other political parties and law enforcement agencies, according to SABC News.

According to Free State DA leader Roy Jankielson, the police presentation failed to grasp the province's major political dangers and the role of politicians in provoking protests.

According to News24, Magashule is facing multiple charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering for his involvement in the mishandling of the tender contracts in the asbestos roof project.

