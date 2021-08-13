Saffas Applaud President Cyril Ramaphosa for Pitching Up at Zondo Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa's appearance at the State Capture Inquiry drew praise from some South Africans

Supports said his decision to appear before the commission was commendable and a sign of his exceptional leadership

Ramaphosa's testimony zoned in on giving clarity on the overdrawn political saga involving the controversial Gupta family

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent appearance at the State Capture Inquiry has gone down well with some South Africans.

This is after Ramaphosa revealed that he and other party members made the choice to work as public servants within the structures of the ruling party and government in order to tackle state capture, according to SABC News.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent appearance at the State Capture Inquiry has gone down well with some South Africans. Image: Alet Pretorius/ Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

As part of his glaring testimony, the president claimed that many of those who were trying to fight back against the systemic political corruption instigated by the Guptas for their private interests were surprised by their influence to facilitate further corruption.

Following his earlier appearance this week, Ramaphosa's testimony zoned in on giving clarity on the overdrawn political saga involving the controversial Gupta family.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South African supporters who have been following his testimony, believed the president displayed accountability in his leadership.

According to The Citizen, Ramaphosa was also cross-examined on the party’s cadre deployment, his Eskom-related dealings, and allegations levelled against him by previous witnesses, among other things.

Supporters inspired, commend President Cyril Ramaphosa on accountability

Ramaphosa said he takes full responsibility and will not deny his choices and actions made while he was the deputy president under former president Jacob Zuma.

He said his decision to remain Zuma's deputy, both in the government and in the African National Congress (ANC), was intended to change the balance of forces in the party from corruption and to renewal.

According to reports on the ground on the back of Ramaphosa's testimony, supporters in Polokwane said:

"It was important for him to appear because it shows an example of what a good leader is by admitting what wrongs have they done and how to rectify those wrongs. He showed he is a good leader to be cross-examined," said the supporters.

"When he is summoned to come and appear before the commission, he goes to the commission, he answered the questions, very clear I think this is a good example."

State capture: Ramaphosa says he takes full responsibility for choices he made

In an earlier report, Briefly News reported that on the last day of testimony at the State Capture Inquiry, Ramaphosa stated that he was steadfast in the decisions he took.

But Ramaphosa indicated that he accepts full responsibility for his decisions and that he will not back down from them.

Before proceedings ended on Thursday, Ramaphosa was questioned about his decision to bring the State Security Agency (SSA) under the Ministry of the Presidency portfolio last week, reports Daily Maverick.

Ramaphosa revealed that the SSA has been involved in a number of controversial incidents over the years and needed to be realigned with the objectives of the state.

Source: Briefly.co.za