President Cyril Ramaphosa ended his testimony at the Zondo Commission and stated that he had no regrets about the choices he made as deputy president

Ramaphosa stated that the choices he made were all an effort to rid Government and the African National Congress of corruption

Ramaphosa also backed up his decision to move the State Security Agency under the Presidency portfolio when he reshuffled his Cabinet

JOHANNESBURG - On the last day of testimony at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that he was steadfast in the decisions he had to undertake while he was former President Jacob Zuma's deputy president.

Ramaphosa indicated that he accepts full responsibility for his decisions and that he will not back down from them, reports SABC News.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has no regrets about the decisions he made when he was Jacob Zuma's number two. Image: Sumaya Hisham

Ramaphosa went on to add that his decision to serve as Zuma's deputy president was motivated by a desire to shift the African National Congress and the government away from corruption and to assist in the rebuilding of Government and party agencies that had been harmed by it.

Ramaphosa defends his decision to oversee State Security Agency

Before proceedings ended on Thursday, Ramaphosa was questioned about his decision to bring the State Security Agency (SSA) under the Ministry of the Presidency portfolio last week, reports Daily Maverick.

Ramaphosa revealed that the SSA has been involved in a number of controversial incidents over the years and needed to be realigned with the objectives of the state. He added that the SSA has been on his radar and that the decision was not taken lightly.

He highlighted that other countries don't in fact have a ministry of state security and that their state security agencies report directly to the president or the head of state.

ANC commends Cyril Ramaphosa on State Capture Commission appearance

Briefly News previously reported the African National Congress (ANC) has commended President Cyril Ramaphosa's Wednesday testimony before the Zondo Commission. The ruling party revealed that this was keeping with its endorsement of the Commission.

The ruling party stated that this shows a sign of confidence in Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's abilities and the Commission as a whole.

The ANC made calls for party members and supporters to help the Commission with its work. According to The Citizen, the beginning of Ramaphosa's appearance at the Commission had its focus on clarifying and ending the evidence he had previously presented in his capacity as president of the ruling party.

