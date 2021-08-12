ANC Commends Cyril Ramaphosa on State Capture Commission Appearance

The ANC has lauded President Cyril Ramaphosa for appearing before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the State Capture Commission

The ruling party reportedly called for its members and supporters to assist the Zondo Commission with its work

Reports revealed that President Ramaphosa's testimony at the Commission was focused on creating clarity around the evidence he had previously presented

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The African National Congress (ANC) has commended President Cyril Ramaphosa's Wednesday testimony before the Zondo Commission. The ruling party revealed that this was keeping with its endorsement of the Commission.

The ruling party stated that this shows a sign of confidence in Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's abilities and the Commission as a whole.

The ANC made calls for party members and supporters to help the Commission with its work. According to The Citizen, the beginning of Ramaphosa's appearance at the Commission had its focus on clarifying and ending the evidence he had previously presented in his capacity as President of the ruling party.

The African National Congress has commended President Cyril Ramaphosa for appearing before the State Capture Commission. Image: Lintao Zhang

Source: Getty Images

The party revealed that Ramaphosa's testimony shows that they respect what has been established to bring a stronger democracy forth. Ramaphosa was asked, among other things, about his dealings with embattled power utility Eskom.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa spoke about various allegations levelled against him including the fact that he had no idea State Capture existed until journalists exposed it.

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks out about former president Jacob Zuma at Zondo Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry that he would have lost his job had he been head-on confrontational about state capture allegations with former President Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa noted that while he may have publicly spoken out against some of Zuma's decisions in the past such as firing Minister Pravin Gordhan, he was limited in how confrontational he could be because he believes that Zuma would have fired him, according to SowetanLIVE.

Cyril Ramaphosa explains why he didn't resign during Jacob Zuma's presidency

Ramaphosa expressed that he gained knowledge of the situation of State Capture in the same way and during the same time as the general public promoting the works of journalists, civil society organisations and institutions.

Ramaphosa has been a target of criticism expressing that he was Zuma’s right hand while the Gupta family faced accusations of looting the state. He confirmed that he decided to stay in the position where he could implement change where possible.

Source: Briefly.co.za