President Cyril Ramaphosa told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that he did not resign as deputy president as it would have hindered his ability to end State Capture

Ramaphosa emphasised that the works and assistance of journalists, civil society organisations and institutions are responsible for the exposing of State Capture under former president Jacob Zuma

Ramaphosa's utterances came as a response to the backlash he received as deputy president during Zuma's tenure as president with many blaming him due to him being second in command

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken to the State Capture Commission about why he decided not to resign as deputy president while former president Jacob Zuma served his presidency. Ramaphosa emphasised that although resigning would be the popular decision it would have inhibited his ability to end State Capture.

Ramaphosa expressed that he gained knowledge of the situation of State Capture in the same way and during the same time as the general public promoting the works of journalists, civil society organisations and institutions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa explained why he didn't resign as deputy president while speaking at the State Capture Commission. Image: Getty Images / The Times / Sydney Seshibedi

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa has been a target of criticism expressing that he was Zuma’s right hand while the Gupta family faced accusations of looting the state. He confirmed that he decided to stay in the position where he could implement change where possible.

According to EWN, Ramaphosa emphasised that he was faced with a total of 5 options: to resign, speak out, acquiesce and abet, remain and keep silent, or remain and resist.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Based on report's by News24, Ramaphosa expresses that the choice by Zuma to switch out Van Rooyen with Pravin Gordhan as finance minister aided in stabilising the SA economy despite him challenging Zuma on the initial appointment of Van Rooyen as Finance Minister.

President Cyril Ramaphosa: State capture inquiry highlights so far

Briefly News previously reported, President Cyril Ramaphosa is finally testifying before the Zondo Commission of State Capture and is speaking out. Briefly News takes a look at the highlights during Ramaphosa's testifying and what this means for the ANC's alleged shady dealings.

Ramaphosa admits the ANC could have done more

Ramaphosa spoke about how the ANC's actions influence the mood of the rest of the country. The president admitted that the political party could've done more to speak out against corruption.

According to Ramaphosa, South Africa has corrected some of the problems in the past but more still has to be done to make the country truly equal for all.

The ruling party wants to correct the ills of the past

The president spoke about the deployment of cadres in the ANC. Ramaphosa says that the people who are put in key state positions have to do their best to make the country better than what it is now.

Ramaphosa says that the people who are deployed into state positions need to be "fit for purpose".

Ramaphosa speaks about how he feels about testifying

In the past, the president said that he would step down from his position if he was found guilty of any allegations against him. Speaking to the media, Ramaphosa said that this was something he had to do.

Source: Briefly.co.za