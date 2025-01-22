Steve McBee's net worth today: his wealth from farming and TV
Steve McBee is an American farmer, entrepreneur, and reality TV star. He owns McBee Farm & Cattle Company and stars on The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys. Steve McBee's net worth and financial standing have become a topic of interest among netizens, with many eager to know more about his earnings.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Steve McBee's profile summary
- What is Steve McBee's net worth?
- Steve McBee's fraud lawsuit
- FAQs
Steve McBee's business ventures and reality TV presence have earned him recognition in business and entertainment. His success in managing the McBee Farm & Cattle Company reflects his entrepreneurial spirit, hard work, and strategic business decisions.
Steve McBee's profile summary
|Full name
|Steve McBee Sr
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|March 7, 1972
|Age
|52 years old (as of January 2025)
|Birth sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Independence, Missouri, USA
|Current residence
|Gallatin, Missouri, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Weight
|95 kg (approx)
|Height
|5 ft 10 in
|Relationship status
|Divorced
|Ex-wife
|Kristi McBee
|Children
|Steven, Cole, Jesse, and Bryden
|Profession
|Rancher, entrepreneur, and reality TV star
|Social media
What is Steve McBee's net worth?
According to Distractify, Steve McBee's net worth is estimated at $10 million in 2025. His wealth primarily stems from his successful farming business and reality TV ventures.
In an interview with The New York Post, Steve shed light on how he acquired his vast property after speculations that he inherited from his late grandpa. He said,
We had no venture capital, no private equity. It was all on us. We take on a lot of debt. I bought my first ground in ’98. So, we’re 26 years and running. A piece at a time. I just hustle, that’s how I got it done.
How does Steve McBee make money?
Steve McBee is a popular American entrepreneur, rancher, and reality TV personality who has made a name after being featured in the McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys. Below is a breakdown of how the American star has accumulated his wealth;
McBee Farm and Cattle Co
Steve McBee runs the McBee Farm & Cattle Company, which he established in 1998. The company's operations are based at his 40,000-acre farm, where he carries out farming and ranching, among other activities. The extensive farm also hosts his magnificent house, where he resides with his family.
Besides cattle rearing and farming endeavours, Steve McBee's company has diversified into other ventures. These include:
- Apex Protein Snacks
- McBee Meat Company
- McBee's Coffee N Carwash
- McBee Custom Homes (MCH)
Farm tour business
McBee Farm and Cattle Company has diversified its operations by offering guided farm tours. Visitors can look inside the farm's operations, focusing on its grass management and beef cattle production philosophies. The company also allows visitors to hunt on its expansive 40,000-acre ranch.
Merchandise sale
Steve also earns income from selling merchandise through his official MacBee website. Some of the products he sells include the McBee Farms Flat Bill Patch Hat ($34.99), the McBee Farms Black Trucker Hat ($29.99), and the McBee Farms Distressed Logo T-Shirt ($24.99).
What reality show was Steve McBee on?
The McBee Farm and Cattle have been featured in a docuseries, The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys. The reality series centres on Steve McBee and his four sons, Steven Jr, Cole, Jesse, and Brayden, as they go about their family business.
The idea for the show came after his eldest son, Steven Jr., was featured in a dating show, Joe Millionaire For Richer or Poorer. The production company gave them an idea for a reality show, and they engaged Jeff Jenkins Productions.
Steve earns considerable income through appearance fees and endorsement deals. The platform also promotes the McBee Farm & Cattle Co. brand.
Steve McBee's fraud lawsuit
The patriarch of the McBee Dynasty has recently faced significant legal troubles, particularly related to a multi-million dollar crop insurance fraud scheme. In November 2024, he pleaded guilty to charges involving falsified claims that resulted in over $4 million in unauthorized benefits from the U.S. government.
This fraudulent activity spanned from 2018 to 2020 and included underreporting his corn and soybean crops to collect substantial federal crop insurance benefits he was not entitled to. He admitted to submitting false reports and documents to insurance companies, which unlawfully allowed him to receive nearly $3.16 million in benefits. Due to his actions, Steve McBee is now facing a potential prison sentence of up to 30 years.
FAQs
Steve McBee is a popular American entrepreneur, rancher, and reality TV personality. Below are some frequently asked questions about the Missouri native:
Are Steven McBee and Calah still together?
Steve's son, Steven McBee Jr. and Calah Jackson are still together. They have been navigating their relationship since their initial connection on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. Despite experiencing ups and downs, they have rekindled their relationship and are reportedly doing well.
Why was the McBee farm raided?
There is no evidence that the McBee farm was raided. Steve McBee's farm is known for its reality TV show, The McBee Dynasty, and meat processing plant.
What is the McBee family's net worth?
The McBee family's net worth is primarily attributed to Steve McBee, who has an estimated net worth of approximately $10 million. Steven McBee Jr., one of Steve's sons, is estimated to be worth $5 million.
Steve McBee's net worth exemplifies the potential for success in blending traditional farming with modern media. His story is a testament to resilience and innovation in an ever-evolving industry. From humble beginnings to managing a sprawling farm, Steve's journey showcases his dedication to building a successful business.
READ ALSO: Joey Graziadei's net worth
Briefly.co.za published an article about Joey Graziadei, a popular American social media personality and reality TV star. He is best known for appearing in Dancing with the Stars season 33 and The Bachelor season 28.
Due to his successful career in reality TV, Joey has earned a significant fortune through prizes and lucrative brand endorsement deals. Discover Joey Graziadei's net worth and how he earned it.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over five years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He started working for Briefly in 2019. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.