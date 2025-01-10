Joey Graziadei's net worth: how does the Bachelor star make money?

Joey Graziadei's net worth became a fascinating topic after winning season 33 of Dancing with the Stars in November 2024. Joey is also the star of season 28 of The Bachelor, where he is known for his hypnotizing charm. The celebrated TV personality boasts over 982K followers on Instagram and 412.2K on TikTok, showcasing his influence.

Joey Graziadei quickly became a household name, captivating audiences with his charm on The Bachelor and Dancing with the Stars. As fans tune in to watch his journey unfold, many are curious about his financial status.

Full name Joseph Michael Graziadei Gender Male Date of birth May 24, 1995 Age 29 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Royersford, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Weight 77 kg (approx) Height 5 ft 11 in Father Nick Graziadei Mother Cathy Pagliaro Siblings Carly and Ellie Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Kelsey Anderson Education Spring-Ford High School, West Chester University Profession TV star, Tennis coach and Lifestyle and experience ambassador Social media Instagram TikTok

How much is Joey Graziadei's net worth?

According to Life & Style and The Express U.S., the net worth of Joey on The Bachelor's is $250,000. His wealth primarily stems from his corporate salary and appearance on reality TV.

Since rising to fame, Graziadei has built a vast net worth, but rumours emerged suggesting he was struggling financially. The speculations were fueled further when he moved in with his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson in June 2024.

According to Distractify, the television personality addressed the rumours on Instagram Stories. He wrote,

I’m not broke. I’m doing just fine. But I am temporarily living with Kelsey and her roommates as a choice to be able to spend as much time as possible with her as she finishes out her lease.

News about Kelsey and Joey Graziadei’s house

Joey Graziadei reportedly resides in Los Angeles after moving in with his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson. They celebrated their first anniversary and shared that they moved into their first apartment together in the city.

They have been documenting their moving-in process on Instagram, including a video of the couple dancing after getting their furniture. He wrote,

Guys!! Our furniture started to come in and I made @kelseyanderson dance with me.

What does Joey on Dancing with the Stars do for a living?

Joey Graziadei is a multifaceted professional known primarily for appearing on several reality shows. Below is a breakdown of the TV star's various ventures;

Reality TV star

Graziadei is a popular reality television star who has appeared on multiple programs. He first became a household name as a contestant on season 20 of The Bachelorette and then as the star of season 28 of The Bachelor.

Joey and his partner, Jenna Johnson, won season 33 of Dancing with the Stars. He has also appeared on Good Morning America and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Tennis coach

In addition to his entertainment roles, Joey Graziadei worked as a professional tennis coach. He was the head tennis professional coach at Princeville Makai Golf Club in Hawaii (2017-2018) and Kukuiula Development Co. LLC from 2018 to 2020. He also taught pro tennis in Nashville from 2021 to 2022, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and Butterfield Country Club.

Lifestyle and experience ambassador

Graziadei is also a lifestyle and experience ambassador, mainly known for his work at Kukuiula Development in Hawaii since 2022. Joey Graziadei's job is to ensure members are familiar with the activities available within the club and throughout the Kaua'i island. As the resort's Ike' Ola Ambassador, Graziadei typically introduces guests to the resort's exclusive lifestyle.

Corporate career

The American celebrity has also pursued a career in the corporate world in his lifetime. According to his LinkedIn profile, he once worked as a Sales Development Representative and SDR of Construction Development at Comdata.

Trivia

Joey Graziadei is a reality television personality and tennis player from the United States. Here are some fan facts about the reality star;

Joey, whose real name is Joseph Michael Graziadei (age 29 as of 2024), was born on May 24, 1995, in Royersford, Pennsylvania.

(age 29 as of 2024), was born on May 24, 1995, in Royersford, Pennsylvania. Joey graduated from West Chester University in 2017 with a bachelor's in communication and media studies.

in 2017 with a bachelor's in communication and media studies. Graziadei proposed to Kelsey Anderson during the finale of his season of The Bachelor , which aired in March 2024.

during the finale of his season of , which aired in March 2024. According to Parade, the Dancing With the Stars champion took home approximately $360,000 in prize money following his Mirrorball trophy win.

Joey Graziadei's net worth showcases his successful transition from tennis pro to reality TV star. As he navigates this exciting chapter of his life, fans can only look forward to seeing how his career unfolds.

