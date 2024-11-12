Mpho Wa Badimo revealed the extent to which her mother's death has affected her and the family

The spiritual healer also touched on how her mother died while they were taking her to the hospital

Kaya FM listeners called in and offered words of encouragement while also sharing their loss on the radio

Reality television star Mpho WaBadimo spoke candidly about life without her mother, Elizabeth Nonjebo Mvundla, who passed away in August 2024. The former Big Brother winner was invited to Kaya FM's afternoon show, Girl Let's Talk, which is hosted by Andy Maqondwana.

Mpho talked about grieving her late mom

The conversation was centred on all things Mpho Wabadimo, particularly her new journey in grief and healing. The most anticipated part of the conversation was Mpho's recently shaven head.

The 30-year-old revealed that that move was shedding the trauma and all that she's been through. On Instagram, she explained in great detail that it was also in memory of her late mother. Her mom suddenly died after she fell as they were taking her to the hospital, and her brother had been driving.

Mpho's mom once appeared in a reality TV show hosted by Mpho's ex-boyfriend, Themba: My Ink World, on Mzansi Magic.

When asked why she shaved her hair, Mpho explained that she wanted to leave everything behind and start a new life without her mother.

''It feels so liberating. It feels good to just walk out, and you don't care. Something about our hair is so powerful, and when we shave off our hair, we shave off the trauma, the pain and everything that comes with that, depending on what you've been through."

On her Instagram post, Mpho Wabadimo wrote a lengthy caption explaining why she shaved off her hair.

''In honour of my Mom, I shaved off my hair as a sign of respect and to allow myself to heal and letting go because our hair carries energies and memories and sometimes trauma and pain that we have experienced in our lives, so cutting it off helps in the releasing of that energy and allowing healing in both spirit and the physical."

Mpho's mother died three days shy of her 30th birthday. The mother of two explained how she celebrated her first birthday without her dearest matriarch:

"I was very angry. Nobody said anything to anybody that day. However, a couple of people who were there (to comfort) brought two cakes. I was like, the kids can have them. But it was not the same. This day will always be a reminder that this is the day that my mother birthed me (years ago), but now she's not there. Couldn't she have waited at least?"

Zizo Tshwete also recently lost her mother

In more related news, Briefly News reported that media personality and former Miss Teen 2006, Zizo Tshwete, is mourning the death of her mother, Reverend Nonceba Beda. Taking to her Instagram page, the star paid tribute to her mother with a sweet video and lengthy caption. She wrote:

"Thank you for one of the most meaningful relationships of my existence - the one between me and the one you trusted to bring me and my siblings into the world, the relationship between me, noMama."

