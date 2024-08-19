Mpho Wabadimo announced the heartbreaking news of her mother, Elizabeth Nonjebo Mvundla's passing on 6 August 2024 in a touching social media statement

The family is deeply grieving, describing their mother as a matriarch whose loss brings indescribable pain

Fellow celebrities, including DJ Zinhle and Gogo Maweni, offered their condolences and support to Mpho during this challenging time

Briefly News spoke to Paula Quinsee about how to deal with grief after losing a loved one

Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 winner Mpho Wabadimo recently announced the sad news of her mother's passing. The star posted a touching statement on social media.

Mpho Wabadimo announces her mother's passing

Losing a loved one, especially a mother, is never easy. Reality TV star Mpho Wabadimo revealed that she lost her mother on 6 August 2024. The star noted that the family has been grieving the loss in a lengthy statement shared on her page. She wrote:

"With Heavy hearts and deepest sorrows on behalf of the Mvundla family, we are saddened to announce the passing of our Mother Elizabeth Nonjebo Mvundla.

"Our Mother was everything to us and we can never forget who and what she was in our lives a Matriarch. Although right now our hearts are heavy with pain indescribable, we are hopeful that the sun will rise again and we will learn to live with the pain of losing our mother."

DJ Zinhle, Gogo Maweni and other celebs comfort Mpho

The star's timeline was filled with touching posts from her fans and fellow celebrities, including LaConco, DJ Zinhle and Gogo Maweni.

@dr_maweni said:

"😢❤️ sending you light and love."

@yolandamukondi__international commented:

"🕊️🕊️🕊️ Sending love and strength to you and your family during this tough time. My deepest condolences. xoxo ❤️❤️❤️"

@_laconco added:

"Oh, Mpho💔"

@djzinhle wrote:

"I am so sorry baby. May God give you strength ❤️"

@nomsadiva said:

"Phephisa my darling condolences 💐 may God give you and strength in this difficult time 💔🫂"

@amandasomana commented:

"Uxolo baby ❤️"

Expert talks about dealing with grief after losing a loved one

Speaking to Briefly News, relationship expert and founder of Engaged Humans, Paula Quinsee, shared how one can deal with grief after the death of a loved one. She said:

"Finding a balance between honouring a loved one’s memory and moving forward with life after a significant loss is a deeply personal journey and what resonates with you the most.

"Find something symbolic that is meaningful for you to remember your loved one, such as lighting a candle, visiting a special place, or engaging in an activity they loved."

She added:

"Allow yourself time to grieve but also set boundaries, if years have gone by and you are still struggling to move forward, it’s time to seek professional help. Start by gradually reintroducing activities and responsibilities that you feel you are ready to manage and cope with, while giving yourself some space if emotions resurface unexpectedly."

